SET BBA 2020 Cutoff – Know Expected Cutoff for Admission to SIU Affiliated Institutes

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) releases SET BBA 2020 cutoff every year after the announcement of SET BBA exam result. The SIU affiliated colleges/participating colleges share the list of minimum marks for each program which the candidates are expected to score to qualify for the further rounds of selection. SIU had declared the BBA entrance exam result on 12th August 2020 for the aspirants and now it is time that candidates should expect the releases of the SET BBA cutoff soonest possible.

Why SET BBA 2020 Cutoff is Required?

SET BBA Cut-off is an important yardstick because it is decided on the basis of total number of seats available in the participating institutes and the difficulty level of entrance exam (SET BBA). Find out details about the SET BBA cutoff for previous year as the cutoff for the current year is yet to be announced.

SET BBA Cutoff*

Here is the SET BBA cutoff for previous year released by SIU for admission to the affiliated institutes offering BBA course:-

Category SET Cut Off Score (2019)* SET Cut Off Score (2018) General Category 87 85 SC 48 46 ST 52 45 Differently-abled 60 50 Kashmiri Migrant 54 50

Candidates are advised to refer to the cutoff for reference and get a fair idea about the expected cutoff for the current year. Once the institute releases the SET BBA 2020 cutoff, it shall be updated here.

SET BBA Seats Affiliated Institutes

Take a look at the list of institutes that offer courses to the SET BBA Aspirants along with the no. of seats available for each course.

SET BBA Affiliated Institute Course Offered/Programme (2019) Seats Offered (2019) Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research, Pune BBA (IT) 90 Symbiosis Law School, Pune BBA LL.B 300 Symbiosis Center for Management Studies, Pune BBA 300 Symbiosis Center for Management Studies, Noida BBA 150 Symbiosis Law School, Noida BBA LLB 180

