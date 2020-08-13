SET BBA 2020 Result Declared – Direct Link to Download Scorecard Available

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has declared SET BBA 2020 result on August 12 for the BBA Entrance exam which was conducted on 18th July 2020. This year, due to the spread of COVID19 SET BBA exam was conducted in Internet-Based Online Proctored mode. Download your SET BBA 2020 scorecard by clicking on the direct link provided below:-

SET BBA 2020 Scorecard – Download Here

After the announcement of the result, candidates who will clear the cut-off will get a call for General Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) from the institute.

Check the detailed process of downloading SET BBA 2020 Scorecard here:-

How to Check SET BBA Result cum Scorecard 2020

Step 1 - Click on the direct link to the website provided above

Step 2 - Click on ‘Download SET BBA scorecard’ tab. New login window will open in front of you.

Step 3 - Enter your unique SET BBA 2020 login id and password and click ‘Enter’

Step 4 - SET BBA result 2020 / SET BBA 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download your SET BBA Scorecard and take a print out of it for future reference

SET BBA Cutoff 2020

Candidates should note that the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will release SET BBA cutoff marks after the declaration of the result. The cut-off score is shared by the participating institutes individually for admission to each programme. In other words, SET BBA cutoff helps the candidates know minimum marks to be scored in the exam to get shortlisted for the further rounds of the selection procedure. Find out the further rounds of selection process for admission.

SET BBA Selection Procedure 2020

Once the candidates clear the SET BBA cut-off being released by individual colleges for admission to BBA program, then they will receive call for the Personal Interaction (PI) which will be conducted online this year over a video chat application. After the PI round the final merit list for admission to individual programmes will be declared later.

For more details about the SET BBA 2020 exam, keep visiting jagranjosh.com and get latest updated about the BBA entrance exams here.