SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 For 3736 Female Health Worker Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

SIHFW Rajasthan has invited online applications for the 3736 Female Health Worker Posts on its official website. Check SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 Notification: State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan has invited online applications for the 3736 Female Health Worker posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 18, 2023.



Under the SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 3736 Female Health Worker vacancies will be filled out of which 3384 are under Non-TSP area and 362 are for TSP.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10th passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 19, 2023

Closing date of application: June 18, 2023



SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker 3736 (Total) Non-TSP 3384 TSP 362

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 01.01.2024)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th Standard with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training/Health Worker Female course passed and registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nurse.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix

Pay Matrix-Level 8



SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 PDF





SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– http://sihfwrajasthan.com/

Step 2: Click on the concerned link opened on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.

Step 4: After providing all the details including required fee, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now will get the Application I.D and you should save the same for future reference.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

