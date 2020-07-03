SLAT 2020 Answer Key: Symbiosis International University will release the SLAT 2020 answer key in the online mode. Candidates appearing in the SET Law entrance test will be able to download the answer key of SLAT 2020 from the official website. The conducting body will release the SLAT 2020 answer key in the official registration IDs of the candidates. To download their SLAT answer key 2020, candidates will be required to login to the official website using their registration ID and password. Candidates after downloading the SLAT 2020 answer key can count their scores by cross-checking their responses against those marked in the official answer key. The answer key of Symbiosis SLAT 2020, thus, helps the candidates estimate their scores in the entrance exam and also predict their chances of securing admission. Details about the SLAT 2020 answer key have been elaborated in the article below.

SLAT Answer Key 2020 - Important Dates

The conducting body notifies the candidates of the important dates of SLAT answer key 2020 on the official website. Candidates will also be able to find updated information about the SLAT 2020 answer key important dates in the table below.

Events Dates SLAT 2020 To be notified Release of SLAT answer key 2020 To be notified

SLAT 2020 Answer Key - How to Download

SIU releases the official answer key of SLAT 2020 on the candidates’ individual registration portals. To download the SLAT 2020 answer key from the official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of SLAT 2020

Click on the link for SLAT answer key 2020 on the home page

Select the course you appeared for in the entrance test

The SLAT 2020 answer key will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Match your responses with those provided in the official answer key of SLAT 2020

Download SLAT 2020 answer key for future reference

What After SLAT Answer Key 2020

Once the official answer key of SLAT 2020 is released, SIU will then announced SLAT 2020 result. The result will be based on the SLAT 2020 answer key and will be released online on the official website. SLAT 2020 result will be released as a scorecard containing the marks obtained by the candidate. Candidates will be required to download their SLAT 2020 result from the official website using their registered ID and password. On the basis of SLAT result 2020, the conducting body prepares a merit list. Candidates included in the merit list are shortlisted for attending the decentralised counselling and seat allotment process of SLAT 2020.

SLAT Answer Key 2020 - Important Points