SLAT 2020: Symbiosis International University, Pune is responsible for conducting SLAT 2020. The Symbiosis Law Admission Test is conducted for candidates seeking admission to 5-Year integrated LLB courses offered by SIU and participating institutes. SLAT 2020 offering admission to BA LLB and BBA LLB courses will be conducted in the online mode as a Remote Proctored Test. Candidates will b able to appear for SLAT 2020 from their homes or any location of their convenience. SLAT 2020 will offer a total of 900 seats for candidates aspiring for undergraduate law courses. Candidates who qualify SLAT 2020 will be required to participate in the decentralised selection process conducted by the participating institutes. For complete information on SLAT 2020, including eligibility criteria, important dates, admit card, result, etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

SLAT 2020 - Overview

Candidates can refer to the table below for a brief overview of SLAT 2020.

Particulars Details Name of the Exam Symbiosis Law School Admission Test Conducting Body Symbiosis International University, Pune Exam Level University level Courses offered BA LLB and BBA LLB No. of Seats Offered 900 Examination Mode Online (Remote Proctored Test)

SLAT 2020 Important Dates

SIU has released the dates of important events of SLAT 2020. Candidates can find all the SLAT 2020 important dates in the table below.

Events Dates SLAT 2020 Notification 22nd January 2020 SLAT 2020 Registration Starts 22nd January 2020 SLAT Registration 2020 Ends 30th June 2020 SLAT 2020 Slot booking 14th to 17th July 2020 SLAT Admit Card 2020 17th July 2020 SLAT 2020 26th to 28th July 2020 (9:30 AM - 11:15 AM) Demo test for July 26 exam (LATEST) 21st July 2020 (9:30 AM - 11:15 AM) Demo test for July 27 exam (LATEST) 22nd July 2020 (9:30 AM - 11:15 AM) Demo test for July 28 exam (LATEST) 23rd July 2020 (9:30 AM - 11:15 AM) SLAT 2020 Result Declaration 7thAugust 2020 SLAT Selection Process 2020 To be notified

SLAT 2020 - Details

Candidates appearing for SLAT 2020 must be familiar with the various attributes of the exam and admission process. The details of various events of SLAT 2020 have been discussed below.

SLAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SIU has specified the eligibility criteria for SLAT 2020. Candidates must ensure that they meet the required SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria to appear in the exam and the selection process, if qualified. The SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria has been specified for candidates below.

Candidates must have passed their intermediate or (10+2) exam from a recognized board, with at least 45% marks in aggregate (40% for candidates from SC/ST categories)

There is no upper age limit to appear for SLAT 2020 as per the specified eligibility criteria.

SLAT 2020 Registration

The registration for SLAT 2020 has been completed by SIU. Candidates were required to complete SLAT 2020 registration process in the online mode. The registration for SLAT 2020 required candidates to provide their personal and educational details, uploading of scanned copies of photograph, signature and other documents as relevant in the specified format and paying of the required registration fee. Candidates who successfully complete SLAT 2020 registration and whose application form is complete in all aspects are considered by the conducting authority.

SLAT 2020 Admit Card

Candidates who successfully registered and have booked their slots for the entrance test have been issued SLAT admit card 2020 by the conducting authority. The admit card of SLAT is made available in the online mode only. Candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their registered ID and password to download their SLAT 2020 admit card. The admit card of SLAT 2020 will include the date and timings of the entrance test. Candidates are advised to preserve their SLAT 2020 admit card carefully as it will be used in the later stages of admission as well.

SLAT 2020 Syllabus

The conducting body has prescribed a definite syllabus for SLAT 2020. It is imperative that candidates are familiar with the SLAT 2020 syllabus so that they can create an effective exam preparation strategy. Moreover, SLAT 2020 syllabus will help the candidates to know about the sections/subjects and topics from which questions will be asked in the exam and help them prepare for the entrance exam accordingly.

SLAT 2020 Mock Test (Demo Test)

SIU will conduct SLAT 2020 in the online mode as a remote proctored test. As such the conducting body has made a series of SLAT 2020 mock test or demo test available for candidates in accordance with their slots for entrance test. The SLAT 2020 mock test will allow the candidates to understand and visualise how the test will in the remote proctored mode. The mock test of SLAT 2020 will also allow candidates to know about the test structure, test topics and also help to build their time management skills. All candidates appearing for SET Law should take up SLAT 2020 mock test or demo test to be better prepared for the exam day.

SLAT 2020 Exam Pattern

SIU has revised the exam pattern of SLAT 2020. As per the newly released, SLAT 2020 exam pattern, the test will be conducted in the online mode in a remote proctored manner. The entrance test will comprise of 90 questions which the candidates will be required to attempt in 120mminutes as specified in the SLAT exam pattern 2020. For each correct answer candidates will be awarded 1 mark each while for incorrect answers or questions left unanswered, no marks will be awarded or deducted. There is no negative marking as per the SLAT 2020 exam pattern.

SLAT 2020 Result

The conducting body will release the result of SLAT 2020 in the online mode. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test will be required to visit the official website and check their SLAT 2020 result by logging in with their SLAT ID and password. The SLAT result 2020 will contain the merit score and rank obtained by the candidates as well as their qualification status. Candidates who qualify according to the SLAT 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the selection process.

SLAT 2020 Selection Process

All the participating institutes of SLAT 2020 - SLS Pune, SLS Noida, SLS Hyderabad and the newly added SLS Nagpur will conduct the selection process in a decentralised manner. The schedules for the SLAT 2020 selection process will be released by each of the participating institutes individually. The selection process will comprise of the Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) rounds. The institutes will also release category wise cut-offs or lowest marks/last rank against which candidates will be granted admission. Candidates will be required to visit the SLS campus of their choice in order to participate in he SLAT 2020 selection process. Based on the written entrance test and PI&WAT rounds, each of the participating institutes will also release a merit list of candidates selected for admission. Candidates allotted seas during the SLAT 2020 selection process will be required to book their seats by depositing the required fees at the institute.