SLAT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Symbiosis International University prescribes the SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to the law programmes offered by the University. Candidates will be required to meet the eligibility criteria SLAT 2020 as prescribed by the conducting body. The candidates who fail to adhere to the SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria as prescribed by SIU will not be considered for admission as their application will not be considered. It is thus,important that candidates go through the SLAT eligibility criteria 2020 very thoroughly before applying for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test. The eligibility criteria of SLAT 2020 encompasses factors such as age limit, educational qualification. Candidates can find complete details of SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria in the article below.

SLAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Details

The eligibility criteria of SLAT 2020 are common for all the law schools under Symbiosis International University. The deemed to be University has released the SLAT 2020 eligibility criteria on its official website. The details of SLAT eligibility criteria 2020 have been provided for the aspirants below.

SLAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Educational Qualification

Candidate seeking to appear for SLAT 2020 are required to have completed their Class 12th from any recognized board in the (10+2) pattern or any equivalent exam with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% for SC candidates)

Candidates appearing in their board examination this year will also be considered eligible to apply for SLAT 2020. Such candidates, however, will have to produce their documents related to their qualifying exam during the SLAT 2020 admission process. Candidates failing to do so will not be considered for admission.

SLAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Age Limit

As advocated by the Bar Council of India, there is no upper age limit to appear for SLAT 2020

SLAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Important Points

Symbiosis International University offers candidates appearing in SLAT 2020 admission to 5-Year integrated law programmes. SIU offers admission to BA LLB as well as BBA LLB programmes.

As per the eligibility criteria of SLAT 2020, candidates may choose to apply for admission to either of the two courses irrespective of the subjects in their qualifying or 10+2 exam.

Although, it is suggested that candidates who have completed their qualifying exam (10+2) with Arts or Social Sciences may apply for BA LL.B (Hons.) programme and candidates who completed their qualifying exam with Commerce/Accounts or Mathematics and Sciences may apply for BBA LL.B, candidates are free to choose any law programme depending on their interest and ability.

SLAT Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Who is not eligible?

SIU has also specified the candidates who are not eligible to appear for the SLAT 2020 exam. The details of candidates who are not eligible to appear for SLAT 2020 include: