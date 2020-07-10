SLAT Important Dates 2020: Symbiosis International University is responsible for releasing the SLAT 2020 Important dates. The deemed university has notified the important dates of SLAT 2020 on its official website. The SLAT 2020 important dates comprises details of all the events such as registration, issue of admit cards, entrance test date, release of answer key, result, etc., in a chronological order. Keeping track of the SLAT important dates 2020 will ensure that candidates do not miss out on any crucial event related to the admission process. SLAT is conducted for applicants seeking to the undergraduate law courses offered by the University. Candidates can find complete details of SLAT 2020 important dates in the article below. Also, candidates can bookmark this page and visit it regularly to stay informed about any changes in important dates of SLAT 2020.

SLAT 2020 Important Dates - Overview

SIU has released the important dates for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test. Candidates appearing for SET Law can refer to the table below for SLAT important dates 2020.

Events Dates SLAT 2020 Official Notification 22nd January 2020 SLAT Registration 2020 Start Date 22nd January 2020 Last date for SLAT 2020 registration 30th June Release of SLAT 2020 Admit Card To be notified SLAT 2020 To be notified SLAT 2020 Result Declaration To be notified SLAT 2020 Selection Process To be notified

SLAT Important Dates 2020 - Details

Symbiosis International University has notified the candidates of the SLAT 2020 important dates. Candidates can find below the details about the calendar of events as per the important dates of SLAT 2020.

SLAT 2020 Important Dates - Registration

As per the SLAT important dates 2020, the registration process initially started on 22nd January and the window was closed on 20th May 2020. However, the conducting authority re-opened the registration window from 11th to 30th June. Candidates were required to complete the SLAT 2020 registration process in the online mode.

SLAT Important Dates 2020 - Admit Card

Candidates who successfully registered for SLAT 2020 will be issued admit cards by the conducting authority. The SLAT 2020 admit cards will be made available on the individual registration IDs of the candidates. To download their admit cars, candidates will be required to visit their SLAT 2020 registration portal and enter their credentials. The conducting body will soon notify the SLAT 2020 important date for release of admit cards.

SLAT 2020 Important Dates - Entrance Test

SIU will conduct SLAT 2020 online in a remote proctored mode. Candidates will be able to appear for the examination from a location of their choice. The important dates for SLAT 2020 exam will be notified by the conducting authority soon.

SLAT Important Dates 2020 - Result

Soon after the SLAT 2020 exam for the undergraduate courses is conducted, SIU will release the result in the online mode. Candidates will be required to check and download their SLAT result 2020 from the official website by providing their credentials. Symbiosis International University will soon notify the candidates about SLAT 2020 important date for the declaration of result.

SLAT 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be shortlisted to attend the decentralised selection process. The SLAT 2020 selection process will comprise of Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test rounds conducted by each of the participating institutes individually. The participating institutes will notify about the SLAT 2020 important dates for selection process after the result is declared.