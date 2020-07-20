ILI CAT Important Dates 2020: The Indian Law Institute will notify the candidates of the ILI CAT 2020 Important dates. The deemed university will soon release the important dates of ILI CAT 2020 on its official website. The ILI CAT 2020 important dates comprises details of all the events such as registration, issue of admit cards, entrance test date, release of answer key, result, etc., in a chronological order. Keeping track of the ILI CAT important dates 2020 will ensure that candidates do not miss out on any crucial event related to the admission process. ILI CAT is conducted for applicants seeking to the postgraduate law courses offered by the University. Candidates can find complete details of ILI CAT 2020 important dates in the article below. Candidates can also bookmark this page and visit it regularly to stay informed about any changes in important dates of ILI CAT 2020.

ILI CAT 2020 Important Dates - Overview

Candidates can find a brief overview of the ILI CAT important dates 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates ILI CAT 2020 Official Notification To be notified ILI CAT Registration 2020 Start Date To be notified Last date for ILI CAT2020 registration To be notified Release of ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card To be notified ILI CAT2020 To be notified ILI CAT2020 Result Declaration To be notified ILI CAT 2020 Selection Process To be notified

ILI CAT Important Dates 2020 - Details

The Indian Law Institute is responsible for releasing the ILI CAT 2020 important dates. Candidates can find below the details about the calendar of events as per the important dates of ILI CAT 2020.

ILI CAT 2020 Important Dates - Registration

As per the ILI CAT important dates 2020, the registration process is yet to start. Candidates will be required to register for the exam in the online mode only by visiting the official website. The conducting authority will soon notify the important dates for AILET 2020 registration process.

ILI CAT Important Dates 2020 - Admit Card

Candidates who successfully register for ILI CAT 2020 will be issued admit cards by the conducting authority. The ILI CAT 2020 admit cards will be made available on the individual registration IDs of the candidates. To download their admit cards, candidates will be required to visit their ILI CAT 2020 registration portal and enter their credentials. The conducting body will soon notify the ILI CAT 2020 important date for release of admit cards.

ILI CAT 2020 Important Dates - Entrance Test

The Indian Law Institute conducts ILI CAT in a pen-and-paper based or offline mode. The important dates for ILI CAT 2020 exam will be notified by the conducting authority soon.

ILI CAT Important Dates 2020 - Result

Soon after the ILI CAT 2020 exam for the postgraduate course is conducted, the deemed university will release the result in the online mode. Candidates will be required to check and download their ILI CAT result 2020 from the official website by providing their credentials. The conducting body will soon notify the candidates about ILI CAT 2020 important date for the declaration of result.

ILI CAT 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be shortlisted to attend the selection process. The ILI CAT 2020 selection process will comprise of Personal Interview or Viva-voice round conducted by the University. The participating institutes will notify about the ILI CAT 2020 important dates for selection process after the result is declared.