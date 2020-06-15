SLAT Result 2020: The Symbiosis International University will declare the SLAT 2020 results. Candidates appearing for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test for admission to BA LLB/ BBA LLB programmes will be required to download their result of SLAT 2020 online. SIU will release the SLAT 2020 result on the official website. To access their SLAT result 2020, students will be required to visit the official website and log in to their registered account by using their SET Id and password. The SLAT 2020 result released online will comprise of details such as candidates roll number, name, marks secured along with the provisional status of qualification. Candidates who will qualify as per the SLAT result 2020 will be shortlisted for the Written Ability Test and Personal Interview rounds to be conducted at the constituent colleges. The conducting body will also release the SLAT 2020 result scorecard of the candidates. SIU conducts SLAT 2020 for screening of candidates for admission to 5-Year integrated law courses offered by the university and participating law schools. For details about Symbiosis SLAT result 2020, candidates can go through the article below.

SLAT Result 2020 - Important Dates

The conducting body decides the important dates of SLAT 2020 result. Candidates can refer to the table below to know about the SLAT result 2020 important dates.

Event Dates SLAT 2020 To be notified SLAT Result 2020 To be notified SLAT 2020 WAT & PI To be notified

SLAT Result 2020 - How to Download

Candidates will be required to download their result of SLAT 2020 in the online mode from the official website. The SLAT result 2020 will be released in the form of a scorecard which will be made available through candidate’s individual registration Id. To download their SLAT 2020 result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of SLAT 2020

Log in using your registration Id and password

Click on the SLAT result 2020

A detailed SLAT 2020 result will appear on the screen

Check and download your result of SLAT 2020 for future reference

SLAT Result 2020 - Scorecard Details

The conducting authority will release the result of SLAT 2020 in the form of a scorecard. The SLAT 2020 result scorecards of individual candidates will contain the following details.

Name

Roll number

Application number

SLAT 2020 result scores

Provisional qualifying status

Candidates must note that the conducting body will not entertain any request for revaluation/rechecking of SLAT result 2020

What After declaration of SLAT 2020 Result

Candidates who will be declared as provisionally qualified in SLAT result 2020 will be eligible to participate in further selection procedures which will be held in a de-centralised manner. The constituent law colleges of Symbiosis International University will conduct Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview rounds individually. Qualified candidates will be required to attend these rounds in the partipating law colleges on the date and time specified. The scores of these two rounds along with SLAT result 2020 will be utilised to select candidates for admission.

SLAT Result 2020 Merit List

Each of the individual participating colleges of SIU will release a SLAT 2020 result merit list containing the names of the candidates shortlisted for admission. The final merit list is prepared by each of the colleges by scaling down the scores obtained in SLAT result 2020 to out of 50 and adding the marks obtained by the candidates in their PI and WAT rounds. Candidates included in the SLAT 2020 result final merit list will be required to report to the associated college to complete the admission formalities.

SLAT Result 2020 - Cut Off

The participating colleges of SIU will release the cut off of SLAT 2020 result. Each of the colleges will release category-wise cut off of SLAT result 2020. The cut off of SLAT 2020 result is the last marks/rank on the basis of which admission under a particular category is granted. Candidates securing above the SLAT 2020 result cut off will be eligible for admission to the particular constituent law colleges.