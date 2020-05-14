SLAT Selection Process 2020: Symbiosis International University (SIU) is responsible for conducting SLAT 2020 selection process for the candidates who qualify in the entrance exam. Candidates who qualify on the basis of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test will be considered provisionally eligible to participate in the selection process of SLAT 2020. SET Law offers admission to BA LLB as well as BBA LLB courses, and the SLAT Law selection process for allotting admission to the different courses is conducted accordingly. SLAT 2020 selection process will comprises of several steps such as online registration of the provisionally qualified candidates, personal interview, document verification, etc. SIU will release a final merit list of candidates who participate in the selection process of SLAT 2020. The final merit list will include the scores of the SET Law entrance test as well as PI & WAT rounds. Aspirants are advised to read the article below to get complete details on SLAT selection process 2020.

SLAT Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of SLAT 2020 will be conducted after the declaration of the results of the entrance test.

The SLAT 2020 selection process is decentralized, i.e. each individual participating college will conduct the selection process separately.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be considered provisionally eligible to participate in the SLAT selection process 2020.

Each of the participating institute in the SLAT 2020 selection process will shortlist candidates for participating further rounds.

SLAT Selection Process 2020 - Details

The detailed step-by-step procedure of the selection process of SLAT 2020 is mentioned for the candidates below.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the SET Law written test, each of the individual institutes will shortlist candidates for participating in the SLAT 2020 selection process.

The participating colleges will conduct PI and WAT rounds for the shortlisted candidates as a part of the selection process of SLAT 2010.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the PI and WAT rounds by registering for slot booking and downloading admit card to appear in the interview rounds.

As a requirement of SLAT 2020 selection process, candidates will be required to appear for the writing ability test and personal interview for the course and at the institute into which they seek admission.

Each of the individual institutes conducting SLAT 2020 selection process will prepare a final merit list of the candidates.

The final merit list in the SLAT 2020 selection process will consider candidates’ SLAT 2020 scores in the scale of 50, Personal interview score out of 30 and score in Writing ability test out of 20. Candidates will thus, be scored out of 100 and ranked according to their overall performance.

The candidates included in the final merit list will be required to submit all the necessary documents at the institute and pay the required fee to complete the admission process.

SLAT Selection Process 2020 - Documents Required

Candidates will be required to carry their original documents to the designated centre during the SLAT 2020 selection process. The list of important documents for SLAT 2020 selection process is provied below.

Maksheets and certificates of Class 10 and 12 exam

SLAT 2020 counselling letter

Admit card of SLAT 2020

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Medical documents as mentioned in the SLAT application form

Passport sized photographs (4-6)

SLAT Selection Process 2020 - Important Points