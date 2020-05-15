LSAT India Selection Process 2020: Law aspirants appearing for LSAT India should be aware of the selection process of LSAT India 2020. Candidates who qualify Law School Admission Test will be considered provisionally eligible to participate in the selection process of LSAT India 2020. LSAT India screens candidates for admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB and LLM courses as well, and as such, the LSAT India Law selection process for allotting admission to the different courses is conducted accordingly. The conducting body, Pearson VUE, is not responsible for conducting LSAT India 2020 selection process. Each of the associated colleges will carry out their own selection process of LSAT India. The associated colleges will release a merit list of candidates on the basis of LSAT India scores who are eligible to participate in the selection process of LSAT India 2020. Aspirants are advised to read the article below to get complete details on LSAT India selection process 2020.

LSAT India Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

LSAT India 2020 selection process will be conducted after the declaration of the results of the entrance test by Pearson VUE.

Each of the associated colleges of the LSAT India 2020 selection process will prepare a merit list of the candidates based on their LSAT scores for participating in the further rounds.

LSAT India Selection Process 2020 - Details

On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the LSAT India written test, each of the associated colleges will prepare a merit list of candidates for participating in the LSAT India 2020 selection process.

Candidates who qualify the written test will be provided a list of colleges in which they are eligible to participate as per LSAT India 2020 selection process.

The final merit list in the LSAT India 2020 selection process will consider candidates’ LSAT India 2020 scores along with their scores in other rounds conducted.

Candidates included in the final merit list of the associated colleges will be required to submit the necessary documents at the institute and pay the required admission fee to confirm their seat.

LSAT IndiaSelection Process 2020 - Important Points