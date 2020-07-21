SLAT Admit Card 2020: Symbiosis International University has released the SLAT 2020 admit cards in the online mode. Candidates who have registered for the online computer-based SET Law exams will be required to download their admit card of SLAT 2020 from the official website. To download their SLAT 2020 admit card candidates will be required to login to their registered accounts on the official website. The admit card of SLAT 2020 generated online will contain crucial information such as the name, roll number of the candidate as well as SLAT 2020 session allotted and timings. As such, the SLAT 2020 admit card will be required for online verification and checking purposes. SLAT admit card 2020 will also include exam-related instructions which the candidates will be required to follow. For further details and complete information on SLAT 2020 admit card, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

SLAT2020 Admit Card - Important dates

SIU notifies the important dates of SLAT admit card 2020 on the official website. The admit card of SLAT 2020 is made available for a particular period within which the candidates are required to download it. Candidates must, therefore, keep track of the SLAT 2020 admit card important dates which are highlighted in the table below.

Events Dates SLAT 2020 Registration Payment Ends 30th June 2020 SLAT Admit Card 2020 Release 20th July 2020

How to Download SLAT Admit Card 2020

The exam conducting authority will release the admit card of SLAT 2020 in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be required to download the SLAT admit card 2020 by signing in to their registered accounts. To download, SLAT admit card 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of SLAT 2020

Login to your candidate account using your SLAT ID and password

In the new window that appears, an admit card link will be displayed

Click on the link for SLAT 2020 admit card

Your SLAT admit card 2020 will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Download your SLAT 2020 admit card and take 2-3 printouts (as instructed) for future reference

SLAT Admit Card 2020 - Details to Check

Candidates, after downloading the SLAT 2020 admit card, must check if the details mentioned on it are accurate. If they find any discrepancy the SLAT admit card 2020 details, they should report the same to the conducting authority and get it rectified before the exam day. The details to check on SLAT 2020 admit card include.

Name

Roll number

Passport size photo

Candidate’s address

Date of SLAT 2020

SLAT 2020 session timings

Candidates must note that any incorrect details mentioned on SLAT admit card 2020 must be rectified or they may not be allowed to sit for the exam.

SLAT Admit Card 2020 - Important Instructions