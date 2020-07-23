SLAT Exam Pattern 2020: The conducting body, Symbiosis International University has revised the exam pattern of SLAT 2020. Candidates appearing for the Symbiosis Law Admission test can find completed details of the updated SLAT 2020 exam pattern here. A number of changes have been introduced in he SET Law exam pattern 2020 including exam mode, number of questions, exam duration, etc. Candidates will be able to take SLAT 2020 from their homes or a location of their choice as SLAT 2020 will be conducted in a Remote Proctored manner. It is important that candidates are familiar with all the changes introduced in the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 so that they are prepared for the exam day. Once familiar with the changes in the SLAT 2020 exam pattern, candidates can modify their preparation strategy for the exam if they are aware of the same. Complete details about the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 are mentioned in the article below. Candidates are advised to go through the same to stay updated on the revised SLAT exam pattern 2020.

SLAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Overview

Particulars Details Mode of exam Online mode (Remote Proctored Test) Duration of the exam 2 hours (120 minutes) Number of questions 90 Total marks 90 Question format Multiple-choice type Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer, 0 marks for incorrect answer/ unanswered question

SLAT 2020 Exam Pattern - Details

As per the revised exam pattern of SLAT 2020, the exam will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test but in a remote proctored manner and not in exam centres.

The SLAT 2020 exam pattern allows the candidates to be able to take the test from any location of the candidate's choosing and even confines of their respective homes.

According to the SLAT 2020 exam pattern prescribed, the question paper will comprise 90 questions, (reduced from earlier 150).

Candidates will be required to attempt the questions within 2 hours or 120 minutes as opposed to earlier 150 minutes as per the SLAT exam pattern 2020.

Each section as per the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 will comprise of 18 questions.

The SLAT 2020 exam pattern requires that candidates will be required to have access to a laptop or a computer to take up the test along with a reliable internet connection of proper bandwidth.

To allow the candidates to be familiar with the new exam pattern of SLAT 2020, the coducting body will allow the registered candidates to attempt an online proctored test (demo test/ mock test) so that they can be aware of the remote proctored test mode and style.

SLAT Exam pattern 2020 - Section-wise Questions

SLAT is national-level entrance test conducted for candidates seeking admission to 5-Year integrated law courses - BA LLB and BBA LLB in SIU and its participating institutes. As such, a large number of candidates appear for SLAT each year. With the updated SLAT 2020 exam pattern, it is important for candidates to have an understanding of the section-wise distribution of questions so that they are able to build their strategy for preparation accordingly. Details about the same under the revised exam pattern of SLAT 2020 have been provided below.

Section/Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks Analytical Reasoning 18 18 Legal Reasoning 18 18 Logical Reasoning 18 18 Reading Comprehension 18 18 General Knowledge 18 18 Total 90 90

SLAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Important Points