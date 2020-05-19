SLAT Mock Test 2020: Candidates seeking admission Symbiosis International University 5-Year LLB programmes must attempt SLAT 2020 mock test. Aspirants solving mock test of SLAT 2020 will have prior knowledge about details of the exam such as exam pattern, question paper pattern, etc. Candidates can attempt to solve the previous year question papers of SLAT in a time bound manner as SLAT 2020 mock test for SIU does not provide the same online. Practising SLAT mock test 2020 will also provide insight into the details of topics from which candidates will be asked questions in the BA LLB/BBA LLB entrance test. Additionally, practising from SLAT 2020 mock test will also make the candidates aware of how to manage their time in the exam. Candidates are advised to go through the article below to know all the details about SLAT mock test 2020.

SLAT Mock Test 2020 - Importance

SIU conducts SLAT in the online mode for screening of candidates for admission to the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses offered by its constituent law colleges. Solving SLAT 2020 mock test will allow candidates to get rid off their exam day jitters.

Candidates can learn the art of time-management by solving the mock tests of SLAT 2020 in a time-bound manner. SLAT being an online test, it is imperative that candidates use their time efficiently while answering the questions in order to maximise their chances of qualifying which they can achieve by practising SLAT 2020 mock test.

SLAT mock test 2020 will also provide the candidates with insight into the kind of topics from which questions are likely to be asked. Additionally, candidates can also visualise the distribution of questions according to the topics by solving mock tests of SLAT 2020.

Candidates will also be able to estimate the amount of time they require to solve a particular section while taking up mock test of SLAT 2020. This will help them to form strategies which they will be able to utilise on actual exam day.

How to take SLAT Mock Test 2020

To take mock test of SLAT 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Click on the SLAT mock test 2020 link provided on this page

Set your timer before beginning the mock test of SLAT 2020

Solve the questions provided

Compare your answers with the answer key at the end of the test

SLAT 2020 - Preparation Tips

Each year, thousands of candidates attempt SLAT in the hopes of securing admission to their desired Symbiosis Law Institute. To assist candidates in their preparation, we have included a few preparation tips which the candidates can find very useful.

Candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and syllabus of Symbiosis SLAT 2020.

The syllabus of SLAT 2020 will also contain weightage and marks distribution of the various sections. Candidates should formulate their study plan for SLAT 2020 accordingly.

Candidates are advised to follow the best recommended books for each section.

Aspirants are required to be thorough with their grammar and vocabulary and practice questions from the same on a regular basis.

Candidates are also advised to make a habit of following up on the news daily as it can prove to be of great help for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section.