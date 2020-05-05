SLAT Question Paper 2020: Download Previous Year Question Papers of SLAT

Symbiosis SLAT Question Paper: Symbiosis International University, Pune conducts the SLAT exam for candidates aspiring for admission to law courses offered by the deemed to be university. Candidates appearing for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test can prepare for the exam by solving previous year question papers of SLAT. Solving SLAT previous year question papers will form an important part in preparation of the candidates as it will provide them with insight to the online entrance exam. Practising the previous year question papers of SLAT will allow the candidates to have a prior knowledge about the type of questions, manner in which the questions are asked, level of difficulty of the SLAT exam, etc. The article below contains links to download previous year question papers of SLAT. Additionally, candidates will also find details of the SLAT exam pattern and question paper pattern which will assist them in their preparation for the law entrance accordingly.

SLAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the SET Law exam must also familiarize themselves with the exam pattern of SLAT 2020. SIU will conduct SLAT 2020 in the online mode where time can prove to be a major constraint. The SLAT 2020 exam pattern will allow the candidates to create exam-day like conditions where they can solve the question papers in a time-efficient manner. The exam pattern of SLAT 2020 also help will also help candidates understand the marking scheme employed in the exam. Details of the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Description Mode of exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Medium of Examination English SLAT 2020 Exam Duration 2 hours 30minutes Number of Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Question Type Multiple-choice with one correct answer SLAT 2020 Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking

SLAT 2020 Question Paper Pattern

Candidates solving previous year question papers of SLAT will also have an insight to the SLAT 2020 question paper pattern. The question paper pattern of SLAT 2020 will help the candidates in assessing the type of questions asked in the exam, the weightage and marks distribution of various sections and also provide them with and estimate with the level of difficulty of the SLAT 2020 question paper. The SLAT question paper comprises of 5 sections. Additionally, each sections of SLAT 2020 will be time bound which will allow the candidates to practice as such while answering the question papers. By knowing about the question paper pattern of SLAT 2020, candidates can work on their time management skills which will help them attempt maximum number of questions on the actual exam day. Details about SLAT question paper pattern 2020 is provided for the candidates below.

SLAT 2020 Question Paper Pattern

Section Total number of Questions Marks Logical Reasoning 30 30 Analytical Reasoning 30 30 Legal Reasoning 30 30 Reading Comprehension 30 30 General Knowledge 30 30 Total 150 150

SLAT Previous Year Question Papers

Practising from previous year question papers of SLAT is can prove to to be a crucial of the exam preparation strategy. Candidates who try and solve SLAT previous year question papers will not only get to know about the exam pattern, level of difficulty and type of questions asked but will also be able to get a qualitative assessment of their preparation for Symbiosis SLAT 2020. The question paper of SLAT 2020 will comprise questions from a number of topics. Solving SLAT Question Papers will allow the candidates to make list of the topics that they are most assured of along with with taking note of the topics they would be required to put in more efforts. This will allow the candidates to hone their preparation before the actual exam. Candidates can find link to SLAT previous year question paper below from where they can download and practise the same free of cost.