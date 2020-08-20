South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts

South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020: South 24 Paraganas Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) for the Commercial Court at Alipore. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 5 Posts

South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation in any discipline with a certificate in computer applications.

South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 13,000/- (Consolidated)

How to apply for South 24 Parganas Court Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the district judges court, south 24 parganas, Alipore or online in the dedicated mail id alprcrmnt@gmail.com latest by 31 August 2020. No TA/DA is admissible for appearing at the Interview.

