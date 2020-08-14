Special Defence Recruitment 2020: 534 Vacancies for LDC, Inspector and Other Posts, Apply @specialdefence.com

Special Defence Recruitment 2020: Office Of The Special Defence Personnel Forum, a special body that works for Personnel’s of Indian Army/Navy/Air Force and some para-military forces, has published a recruitment notification for the recruitment for the post of Intelligence Officers, Welfare Inspector, Grant Executive Officer, Security Assistants, LDC, Medical Officer, Barrier Guard, Lab Technician, Fireman, Electrician, Plumber, Driver, Cook, Safaiwala and Table Boy. Male and Female candidates can apply for the posts through official website i.e. http://specialdefence.com/ from 10 August to 25 September 2020 till 23:59 hrs; thereafter the website link will be disabled

The candidates can check the more details on Special Defence Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, vacancy, selection process and other updates below

Special Defence Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 534

Eligibility Criteria for Special Defence LDC, Inspector and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Intelligence Officers - Should be Graduate from an Institute recognized by the Government. Note: Defence Ex-servicemen with Graduate Certificate are also admissible

Welfare Inspector - Should be Graduate from an Institute recognized by the Government. Note: Defence Ex servicemen with Graduate Certificate are also admissible

Grant Executive Officer - Should be Graduate from an Institute recognized by the Government. Note: Defence Exservicemen with Graduate Certificate are also admissible

Medical Officer BAMS/MBBS from any recognized institute.

LDC - Should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University.Should possess keen knowledge about Microsoft Office for Office Data Records Keeper Should have the knowledge of word processing in computer as prescribed by the Recruiting authority.

Security Assistant - Should have passed 10th examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University. Ex-Service Men from Indian Army/Air-Force/Navy has got quota.Minimum Physical Standards: Heigh- 165 cm and Chest- 79 Cm without expansion & 84 Cm after expansion

Barrier Guard - Should have passed 10th examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School

Education/University. Ex-Service Men from Indian Army/Air-Force/Navy has got quota. Minimum Physical Standards;Height - 165 cm and Chest - 79 Cm without expansion & 84 Cm after expansion

Lab Technician - 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board.One year Diploma in Laboratory from an Institution recognized by Govt OR B.Sc Degree in MLT from the any recognized University or equivalent Preference will be given to person holding graduate degree in MLT

Fireman - Should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University. Should have qualified basic training courses of the elementary Fireman’s service course conducted by the recognized Govt. Fire Service Department.

Electrician - Should be 10th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government with diploma of ITI

Plumber Should be 10th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government with diploma of ITI

Driver Should be 10th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government with good Driving Skills and valid Driving License.Cook Should be 8th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government with diploma of Cooking

Table Boy - Should be 8th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government with diploma of Cooking

Safaiwala- Should be 8th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government

Age Limit:

Intelligence Officers - 18-32 years

Welfare Inspector - 18-32 years

Grant Executive Officer - 18-32 years

Medical Officer - 18-32 years

LDC - 18-30 years

Security Assistant - 18-32 years(For EXM up to 45 years)

Barrier Guard - 18-32 years(For EXM up to 45 years)

Lab Technician - 18-28 years

Fireman - 18-30 years

Electrician - 18-30 years

Plumber - 18-30 years

Driver - 18-30 years

Cook -18-30 years

Table Boy - 18-28 years

Safaiwala -18-30 years

Selection Process for Special Defence LDC, Inspector and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Selection will be subject to the performance of candidate in the Qualifying Tests.

How to Apply for Special Defence LDC, Inspector and Other Posts ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website at www.specialdefence.com between 10-08-2020 11:00AM to 25-09-2020 23:59, no other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail identification and active mobile number and there should not be any change for contact by the office.

Special Defence Recruitment Notification for LDC, Inspector and Other Posts



Registration

Application Fee (Rs.):