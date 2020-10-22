SPJIMR Mumbai Admission (2021-23) – Registration Open, Know Application Process, Fee, Get Direct Link to Apply

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai has commenced registration for admission to the two year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the upcoming (2021-23) batch. Candidates can apply for one of the top ranking PGDM courses at the official website of SPJIMR, spjimr.org before the application deadline ends. The last date to apply for admission to PGDM programme is 27th November 2020.

Know the exam eligibility criteria, registration process, registration dates, and also get the direct link to apply here.

SPJIMR Mumbai Admission 2021 - Important Dates

Find out the important dates/event calendar related to SPJIMR PGDM batch 2021-23 admission. Stay updated with key events involving PGDM admission process as provided below:-

SPJIMR Important Events SPJIMR Important Dates SPJIMR Registration Begins September 28, 2020 SPJIMR Registration Ends November 27, 2020 SPJIMR selection Commences January 2021

SPJIMR Mumbai Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria sets the ground on the basis of which candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam. To apply for PGDM programme at SPJIMR, candidates have to appear for the CAT exam first. Find out the eligibility required to apply for SPJIMR, Mumbai here:-

Academic Background – Candidate should possess 10th and 12th grade all subject scores, marksheet obtained by recognized state Board/CBSE board. If the board/university awards grades or CGPA, conversion rule will be followed as applicable. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or college.

Work Experience - It is not mandatory to have work experience. Graduates with no work experience or less than 5 years of work experience are eligible to apply.

SPJIMR Mumbai Admission – Registration Process

SPJIMR Mumbai application form is available online at the official website. Candidates can fill the application form in online mode only. Read the steps provided below to know how to apply for the PGDM course:-

Step 1 - Visit the official website i.e. spjimr.org

Step 2 - Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab

Step 3 - Enter the details to create login credentials

First name Last name Email address Mobile number Any password of choice Select state Select city Enter captcha Click on tab register

Step 4 – You will receive a verification mail on your registered email address. Verify your email to further the process.

Step 5 – Proceed to the registration form by entering your Registration ID and Password

Step 6 – Following details would be required at the time of filling the SPJIMR registration form:-

Personal details First name Last name Gender Date of birth (as per 10th certificate) Age as on December 31, 2020 Category Nationality Upload the photograph (Max 2 mb) Contact details Address details

Step 7 – Fill the choice of ‘Specialization; you wish to pursue

Specialization 1

Specialization 2

Step 8 – Provide true and correct Academic details

10th academic details

12th academic details

Graduation details

Step 9 – Mention Work Experience and achievements if any

Step 10 – Click on the ‘Declaration’ provided at the end of the Application form to proceed further.

Step 11 – Make Application Fee Payment online.

The SPJIMR application fee for the PGDM Programme is Rs. 1,500/-.

In case you encounter any further issues, contact the SPJIMR help desk at admissions.pgdm@spjimr.org

India Tel: +91-22-2623-0396/ 2401/ 7454