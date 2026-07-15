SPPU Result 2026 OUT at unipune.ac.in: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF- Link Here
SPPU Result 2026 Released: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced the SPPU results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, unipune.ac.in. Get the direct link here to check the SPPU result according to your registration number.
Key Points
- Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released semester/annual results for UG and PG courses.
- Results for exams held in April/May 2026 are available online at unipune.ac.in.
- Many specific course results were declared between July 11 and July 15, 2026.
SPPU Result 2026: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the summer session 2026 and N+2+1 winter session 2025 semester/annual SPPU results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The SPPU result has been released online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in April/May 2026 can check and download their Pune University result using the direct link provided below. To download the SPPU Summer result, candidates need to enter their registration number.
SPPU Summer Result 2026
SPPU has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their University of Pune results online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SPPU Result PDF.
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SPPU Summer Result Link
How to Download Unipune Results?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the SPPU Result 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website: www.unipune.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Student Corner, and click on the result option available there
Step 3: Click on "Online Result"
Step 4: Select your course and click on the "Go for Result" option given on the right side.
Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”
Step 6: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download SPPU Result 2026
Check the direct link here for SPPU results for various examinations.
|Course
|Result Date
|Result Links
|Third Year BPharmacy (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|Fourth Year BPharmacy (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|First Year Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Development)((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Development)((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|BE (2019 Pat.) Summer Session 2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|Third Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|Fourth Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|Final Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|First Year BBA LLB (2023 Pattern) Summer Session 2026-Program 125
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Bio-Chemistry (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Bio-Chemistry (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Zoology (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Zoology (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MSc Electronics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MSc Electronics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MA/MSc Statistics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MA/MSc Statistics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|First Year Med(CBCS) (2025 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|First Year Bachelor Of Computer Applications (Science)( (2025 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year LLB (2017-2023 Mixed Pattern) -Summer Session 2026
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|Third Year LLB (2017-2023 Mixed Pattern) -Summer Session 2026
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|First Year BEd (CBCS) Pattern (2025) Summer Session 2026
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
Details Mentioned on SPPU Marksheet 2026
Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the SPPU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading the Pune University Results PDF, students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any error, contact the exam-conducting department immediately to ensure a timely correction. The SPPU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
SPPU: Highlights
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in Pune, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature.
SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.
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Savitribai Phule Pune University Highlights
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University Name
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Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as the University of Pune
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Established
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1949
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SPPU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Course Offered
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270
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Affiliated Colleges
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Around 700
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