SPPU Result 2026 OUT at unipune.ac.in: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF- Link Here

Key Points Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released semester/annual results for UG and PG courses.

Results for exams held in April/May 2026 are available online at unipune.ac.in.

Many specific course results were declared between July 11 and July 15, 2026.

SPPU Result 2026: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the summer session 2026 and N+2+1 winter session 2025 semester/annual SPPU results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The SPPU result has been released online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in April/May 2026 can check and download their Pune University result using the direct link provided below. To download the SPPU Summer result, candidates need to enter their registration number. SPPU Summer Result 2026 SPPU has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their University of Pune results online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SPPU Result PDF.

Details Mentioned on SPPU Marksheet 2026 Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the SPPU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading the Pune University Results PDF, students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any error, contact the exam-conducting department immediately to ensure a timely correction. The SPPU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Maximum Marks

Result Date SPPU: Highlights Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in Pune, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature.