CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

SPPU Result 2026 OUT at unipune.ac.in: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF- Link Here

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 18:14 IST

SPPU Result 2026 Released: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced the SPPU results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, unipune.ac.in. Get the direct link here to check the SPPU result according to your registration number.

SPPU Result 2026 Released
SPPU Result 2026 Released

Key Points

  • Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released semester/annual results for UG and PG courses.
  • Results for exams held in April/May 2026 are available online at unipune.ac.in.
  • Many specific course results were declared between July 11 and July 15, 2026.

SPPU Result 2026: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the summer session 2026 and N+2+1 winter session 2025 semester/annual SPPU results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The SPPU result has been released online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in April/May 2026 can check and download their Pune University result using the direct link provided below. To download the SPPU Summer result, candidates need to enter their registration number. 

SPPU Summer Result 2026

SPPU has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their University of Pune results online on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SPPU Result PDF.

SPPU Summer Result Link

Click here

How to Download Unipune Results?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the SPPU Result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Student Corner, and click on the result option available there 

Step 3: Click on "Online Result"

Step 4: Select your course and click on the "Go for Result" option given on the right side.

Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”

Step 6: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download SPPU Result 2026

Check the direct link here for SPPU results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links
Third Year BPharmacy (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 15, 2026 Click here 
Fourth Year BPharmacy (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 15, 2026 Click here
First Year Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Development)((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026 July 15, 2026 Click here
Second Year Master Of Business Administration (Human Resource Development)((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026 July 15, 2026 Click here
BE (2019 Pat.) Summer Session 2026 July 15, 2026 Click here
Second Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 14, 2026 Click here
Third Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 14, 2026 Click here
Fourth Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 14, 2026 Click here
Final Year BArch (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 14, 2026 Click here
First Year BBA LLB (2023 Pattern) Summer Session 2026-Program 125 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Inorganic Chemistry (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Bio-Chemistry (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Bio-Chemistry (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Zoology (2019 Pattern) N+2+1 Winter Session 2025 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Zoology (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Zoology (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MSc Electronics  (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MSc Electronics  (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year MA/MSc Statistics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
Second Year MA/MSc Statistics (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
First Year Med(CBCS)  (2025 Pattern) Summer Session 2026 July 11, 2026 Click here
First Year Bachelor Of Computer Applications (Science)(  (2025 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026 July 11, 2026 Click here
Second Year LLB (2017-2023 Mixed Pattern) -Summer Session 2026 July 11, 2026 Click here
Third Year LLB (2017-2023 Mixed Pattern) -Summer Session 2026 July 11, 2026 Click here
First Year BEd (CBCS) Pattern (2025) Summer Session 2026 July 11, 2026 Click here

Details Mentioned on SPPU Marksheet 2026

Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the SPPU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading the Pune University Results PDF, students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any error, contact the exam-conducting department immediately to ensure a timely correction. The SPPU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

SPPU: Highlights

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in  Pune, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature. 

SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Highlights

University Name

Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as the University of Pune

Established

1949

SPPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Course Offered

270

Affiliated Colleges

Around 700

Enter your Blink text here...

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 17:45 IST

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • When will the SPPU Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The SPPU Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the SPPU result announcement.
  • How can I check the Unipune Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Unipune Results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Unipune results have been available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the SPPU Result 2026?
    +
    The SPPU Result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News