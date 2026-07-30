SPPU Result 2026 Released: Download Unipune Summer Exam UG and PG Marksheet PDF at unipune.ac.in
SPPU Result 2026 OUT: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) declared the summer 2026 results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Pune University result.
Key Points
- SPPU declared Summer Session 2026 results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs.
- Results for many courses were declared between July 25 and July 30, 2026.
- Access results online at unipune.ac.in using your seat number and mother's name.
SPPU Result 2026: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the summer session results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs. The Unipune recently released the results of 1st and 2nd year MBA, MA/MSc Statistics, MSc Physics, MA, MSc Inorganic Chemistry, 1st year Engineering, MA/MSc Geography, MSc Microbiology, MSc Biotechnology and other exams. Pune University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- unipune.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their unipune results using the direct link given below. Students need to enter their seat number and mother's name to download the SPPU Result.
Unipune Summer Results 2026
As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the summer session results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University: unipune.ac.in.
SPPU Summer Session 2026 Result link
Steps to Check Unipune Result 2026
Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BPharmacy, MBA, BE, BArch, BBA LLB, MSc Inorganic Chemistry, MSc Biochemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Electronics, MA/MSc Statistics, MEd, BCA, LLB, BEd, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule Pune University results 2026.
Step 1: Go to the official website of SPPU- www.unipune.ac.in
Step 2: Select the Student Corner and click on the result option available there
Step 3: Click on "Online Result"
Step 4: Select your course and click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.
Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”
Step 6: Check the results and download them.
Direct Links to Check SPPU Results 2026
The direct links to check and download the SPPU results for various UG and PG courses are provided below. Students can easily check their Unipune results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|Course
|Result Date
|Result Link
|First Year MBA((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MBA((2024 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|F.E.(2019 Credit Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|FIRST YEAR ENGINEERING(2024 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.A./M.Sc. STATISTICS(2024 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.A./M.Sc. STATISTICS(2024 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.A.((2023 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.A.((2023 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.A.((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MBA ((2019 REVISED)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MBA ((2019 REVISED)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. PHYSICS(2023 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. PHYSICS(2023 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. PHYSICS((NON-NEP TO NEP) (2019-2023 PATTERN)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. PHYSICS((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY (2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. INORGANIC CHEMISTRY(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. INORGANIC CHEMISTRY(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year Bachelor of Business Administration (I.B.)(2024 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MA/M.Sc. GEOGRAPHY ((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY)((2025 Pattern(NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|M.E. First Year Master of Engineering(2025 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.A./M.Sc. STATISTICS((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. MICROBIOLOGY((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. BIOTECHNOLOGY((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. ZOOLOGY((NON-NEP TO NEP) (2019-2023 PATTERN)) Summer Session 2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|First Year Bachelor of Computer Applications (Commerce & Management)(2024 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year Bachelor of Computer Applications (Commerce & Management)(2024 Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|T.E.(2019 Credit Pattern) Summer Session 2026
|July 26, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. Computer Applications(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. Computer Applications(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. BIOTECHNOLOGY(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. BIOTECHNOLOGY(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year MA/M.Sc. GEOGRAPHY (2023 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year MA/M.Sc. GEOGRAPHY (2023 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. ZOOLOGY(2024 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. ZOOLOGY(2024 PATTERN (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. MATHEMATICS(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc. MATHEMATICS(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc. MATHEMATICS((2025 Pattern (NEP 2020))) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) Summer Session 2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
Problems in downloading the Unipune Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the Unipune result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Details Mentioned on Unipune Marksheet 2026
SPPU has released the Unipune result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Once the result is downloaded, the candidate must check all the information mentioned in it. If there is any discrepancy in the result PDF, the candidate must contact the exam-conducting authority and get it rectified as soon as possible. The Unipune Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Savitribai Phule Pune University: Highlights
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, is located in Pune, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1949 and presently offers various diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Savitribai Phule Pune University Highlights
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University Name
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Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as the University of Pune
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Established
|
1949
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SPPU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Course Offered
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270
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Affiliated Colleges
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Around 700
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