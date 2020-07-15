SRCC GBO 2020 – All about Eligibility, Registration, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Admit card, Result

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) offers PG Diploma in Global Business Operations and the course is popularly known as GBO. The institute conducts Entrance exam every year to shortlist candidates for admission to the 2-year international business management course. With thousand of candidates applying for the course, the competition to grab a seat in SRCC is quite challenging. Therefore, it is important to get complete information about the events related to the course so that you do not miss out on any important event. In this article find out all about the eligibility criteria, exam registration, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, result and much more.

SRCC GBO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria set the condition on the basis of which candidates can apply for the exam. It is the basic level screening to set the benchmark for those candidates who can register to appear for the entrance exam. Find out whether you are eligible to apply for the SRCC GBO exam by clicking at the link provided below:

SRCC GBO 2020 Registration

SRCC GBO registration is a mandatory step to apply for the entrance exam. SRCC has a dedicated website for the GBO course. Candidates are required to register for the entrance exam online and the application fee also needs to be paid online. Find out how to apply for the course and the important dates related to the SRCC GBO registration.

SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The SRCC GBO exam pattern and syllabus defines the parameters basis which candidates are supposed to prepare for the exam. The exam patterns sets the defined boundaries according to which the questions paper will carry questions, marking scheme, sections and other aspects. And the syllabus enlists the important topics which candidates must prepare as they will be evaluated on the basis of the knowledge and skills that they apply in the entrance exam. Click on the links below to find out detiled SRCC GBO Exam pattern and Syllabus

SRCC GBO 2020 Admit Card

Admit Card is another mandatory document which candidates must download when released by the institute. It is important for candidate’s verification at the test center to appear for the exam. Do not forget to take an identity proof when you visit the test center. Find out what to check on the Admit Card and how to download it.

SRCC GBO 2020 Result

SRCC GBO Result is announced 2-3 weeks after the exam is conducted. The list of the candidates who clear the exam is released online and they are called for the further rounds of selection. Know complete details about how to check the SRCC GBO result and how to download the SRCC GBO scorecard here.

