SRCC GBO Exam Analysis 2020: Candidates can get a detailed analysis of SRCC GBO 2020 here. The SRCC Global Business Operations Exam for is conducted for shortlisting candidates to PGDM Global Business Operations programme, offered exclusively by the Shri Ram College of Commrce, University of Delhi. The SRCC GBO exam analysis will help candidates and aspirants familiarize themselves with the difficulty level of entrance exam, type of questions, range of topics and difficulty level of the various sections. The exam analysis of SRCC GBO 2020 can also help candidates to predict the cut off and estimate their chances of qualifying the exam to secure a seat in the prestigious institution. Candidates can read below to know all about SRCC GBO exam analysis 2020.

SRCC GBO question paper is designed in a way meant to test the candidates’ quantitative, qualitative, analytical abilities along with their verbal and reasoning abilities. The exam comprised of 160 objective-type questions of 4 marks each. The SRCC GBO 2020 was a speed-based test as candidates were provided with 120 minutes to attempt 160 questions. The question paper of SRCC GBO 2020 comprised of 5 sections - Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Verbal Ability. For every correct answer, candidates were awarded +4 mark, there was a penalty of -1 markfor every incorrect answer. No marks were awarded for questions left unanswered.

Various candidates expressed their views and thoughts regarding SRCC GBO 2020. According to candidates, the SRCC GBO exam was a tad more difficult as compared to last year. Several candidates found the sections of Data Sufficiency and Business Situation Analysis challenging while they deemed General English as easy. Section-wise analysis of SRCC GBO 2020 has been given below.

Section Questions Difficulty Level Quantitative Ability 40 Moderately difficult Logical Reasoning 40 Moderately difficult to difficult Data Interpretation 40 Moderately difficult Verbal Ability 40 Difficult

The cnducting body released the SRCC GBO 2020 results in the month of March 2020 in the online mode. Candidates were required to log in with their credentials to download the SRCC GBO 2020 result. The result of SRCC GBO comprised of the candidate’s namecategoryroll number, rank, and marks obtained by the candidates. The scores of SRCC GBO are valid for one year only. Candidates who qualify SRCC GBO are eligible to participate in the selection process conducted by the University. Owing to the pandemic, the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds of the SRCC of th selection process were cancelled and the merit list of the candidates was released based only on the scores of the candidates in the written test.

The cut off SRCC GBO is released by the conducting body for shortlistiing qualified candidates for admission into the programme. The cut-off score for SRCC GBO 2020 is governed by a number of factors such as number of seats available, number of test-takers, difficulty level of the exam, etc. The cut off of SRCC GBO for PGDM Global Business Operations programme is expected to plunge a little this year by the experts.

