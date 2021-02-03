SRCC GBO 2021 Exam – List of Test Centers for MBA Exam

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) conducts an entrance exam for admission to the Post Graduate level Diploma course popularly known as Global Business Operations (GBO). The entrance exam is known as SRCC GBO for which thousands of applicants apply every year considering the excellent curriculum and placement record of the institute with major national and international brands.

However, the first step of admission is to register for the exam to appear for the entrance test. While filling the application form, there is a crucial aspect which candidates have to choose carefully to appear for the exam and that is the SRCC GBO test center. Candidates are given a choice to choose test centers as per the order of their preference. In this article you will find out the list of SRCC GO test centers, and find out if your city has made it to the list of shortlisted test centers. SRCC GBO applicants are advised to carefully choose the test centers, as once chosen, it can’t be changed at a later stage.

List of SRCC GBO Test Centers

Take a look at the list of SRCC GBO test centers which have been decided by the exam conducting committee of the institute:-

• Ahmedabad

• Bengaluru

• Bhopal

• Bhubaneswar

• Chandigarh

• Chennai

• Coimbatore

• Dehradun

• Delhi

• Guwahati

• Hyderabad

• Jaipur

• Kochi

• Kolkata

• Lucknow

• Mumbai

• Nagpur

• Ranchi

• Shillong

• Varanasi

It should be noted that the institute reserve the rights to cancel or add test centers depending upon the number of candidates that apply for the online entrance exam. In case insufficient no. of aspirants applies for the online MBA entrance exam, then the test center shall be shifted depending upon the preference of the test center chosen by you.

SRCC GBO GDPI Assessment Center

Candidates who qualify the online exam shall be given a call from the SRCC for further rounds i.e. GDPI. It should be noted that the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the GDPI at New Delhi center for assessment by the expert panel.

Important Instructions for the Candidates

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions mentioned as under when they have to reach the test center on the D-day:-

1. Reach the test center 30 minutes before the time mentioned on the SRCC GBO Admit Card.

2. Take Care of the COVID-19 guidelines, and follow social distancing norms. Wear face mask and carry sanitizer to avoid getting in contact with the virus.

3. Carry one photo identity proof along with the SRCC GBO Admit card to the test center. Admit card is a mandatory document without which the entry to the test center is banned.

4. Find out the location of the test center atleast a day or two before the D-day

5. Participate cordially during the candidate verification process with the exam organizing staff/invigilator

For more information about the SRCC GBO exam, visit Jagranjosh.com and get latest updates about the exam date, admit card, and important events related to the MBA entrance exam.