SRCC GBO Selection Process | All about SRCC GBO Exam, GDPI | Expected Cut-off

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of the premier colleges affiliated to Delhi University offers 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations (GBO). The college is known for being the best in imparting education in the domain of Commerce and Economics. Being one of the prestigious and oldest institutes in the north campus of University of Delhi, it attracts some of the brightest minds in the country. Every year the institute conducts SRCC GBO entrance test for the aspirants willing to seek admission in the SRCC’s GBO program.

So, let us find out all the details relevant to the SRCC GBO Exam and know how to get final admission for selection in the GBO course:-

SRCC GBO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Here is a brief about the SRCC GBO eligibility criteria as it sets the stage for the initial screening of the candidates who can apply for the SRCC GBO exam.

Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks for General Category and (45% marks for SC/ST) from any recognized University can apply for SRCC GBO exam.

Candidates awaiting the final year result or pursuing final year are also eligible to apply for SRCC GBO entrance exam.

SRCC GBO Selection Process

Find out the selection process to get admission in SRCC GBO program:-

SRCC GBO Entrance exam – SRCC GBO entrance exam is conducted once in a year in online mode. The exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes wherein candidates have to solve 160 MCQ based questions from 4 sections. The GBO entrance exam is level 1 screening and those candidates who clear the SRCC GBO cut-off are then further called for other rounds of selection which includes:-

Group Discussion Personal Interview

Take a look at the weightage being allotted to each round of selection. Candidates will be scored against their performance in each round before receiving the final call for selection:-

SRCC GBO Selection Process Selection Weightage SRCC GBO written exam 75% Group Discussion 10% Personal Interview 15%

SRCC GBO Cutoff

As thousands of students appear for the exam, the institute has to decide a cut-off score through which they can ascertain that the candidates qualifying cut-off will be called for further selection round. The cut-off is decided by the exam conducting body every year. Take a look at the SRCC GBO cutoff for the year 2019 as mentioned below:-

Category Qualifying marks (minimum) General 424.304 SC 300.759 ST 151.899 OBC 352.405 PwD 46.582 CW 254.177

SRCC GBO 2020 Admission Process

Candidates who successfully complete all the round of selection are then shortlisted for the final admission. After that the college invites the interested candidates to pay the first installment of fee by the allotted deadline and only then admission seat is offered.

Shortlisted candidates are required to reach the admission center with the originals and photocopy of following documents:-

SRCC GBO Admit Card

Aadhar Card

Category Certificate

Transfer and Migration Certificate

Provisional Certificates

Marks Sheets of X, XII & Graduation certificates

Passport Size Photographs

For more information about SRCC GBO exam, and other BBA entrance exams, colleges, courses, keep visiting jagranjosh.com!