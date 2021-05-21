SSB Result 2021 OUT for HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Exam, Check Roll No. Wise List for Skill Test Here

SSB ASI & HC Ministerial Result 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the result for the Post of Head Constable Ministerial & Stenographer Recruitment 2018. All those who enrolled and appeared for SSB ASI & HC Ministerial Exam against the advertisement number 337 can download the result from the official website of SSB.i.e.ssb.nic.in.

SSB HC Ministerial Exam 2018 was conducted on 3 January 2021 and all those who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear for Skill Test. The roll number wise list of SSB HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Exam have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are required to follow the given steps to download ASI & HC Recruitment 2018 Exam Result.

How and Where to Download SSB ASI & HC Recruitment 2018 Exam?

Visit the official website of SSB.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in. Click on "List of Eligible Candidates to appear in Skill Test for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018" ***Click on Notice/Circular under Quick Links*** flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Then, click on notice or circular. A notification page will be opened. Then, click on the ‘List of Eligible Candidates to appear in the Skill Test for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check their roll number in PDF and save the result for future reference.

Download List of Eligible Candidates to appear in Skill Test for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018

All selected candidates are eligible to appear for the skill test. The board has yet not announced the skill test dates. The candidates are advised to keep on checking on the official website for further updates.

