SSC Canceled Surveyor-Operator-Draftsman-Driller-cum-Mechanic Exams

SSC has canceled five exams whose notifications have been announced recently. In the latest announcements released on February 7, 2023, the SSC has canceled five exams due to administrative reasons.

SSC has canceled five exams whose notifications have been announced recently. In the latest announcements released on February 7, 2023, the SSC has canceled five exams due to administrative reasons. The exam cancellation announcement has been announced on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The examination authority has only cited the administrative reasons for all the SSC canceled exams. In the notification, there are no specific reasons have been cited for exam cancellation.

The exams which have been canceled by SSC are Surveyor (NW10222), Cleaner (NW10322) and Foreman (NW10422), Operator Drilling (NW11421), Draftsman (NW11221), Driller-cum-Mechanic (NW11021) and Technical Operator Drilling (NW10320)

SSC Exam Canceled: Check List of SSC Canceled Exams

Candidates can check below the name of exams which has been canceled by SSC. Along with the exam details, candidates can also read SSC Exam Cancellation Notifications PDF.

SSC Canceled Exams List Official Notifications Post of Surveyor (NW10222), Cleaner (NW10322) and Foreman (NW10422) Click Here Technical Operator (Drilling), NW11421 in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts Click Here Post of Draftsman, NW11221 advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts Click Here Post of Driller-cum-Mechanic, NW11021 advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts Click Here Post of Technical Operator (Drilling), NW10320 Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Click Here

Recently SSC has announced the SSC CGL Tier II and SSC CHSL exam dates. As per the notification, the SSC CGL Tier II exam is scheduled to be held on March 2 to 7, 2023 while the SSC CHSL Tier I exam will be held from March 9 to 21, 2023.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under the Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.