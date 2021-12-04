SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks (Released) at ssc.nic.in, Check how to Download PDF Link Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key and Marks has been released by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key PDF and Marks PDF Here.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key & Marks (Released): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates for Combined Graduate Level or CGL Tier 1 Exam 2020. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 can download the answer keys and marks from today onwards through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level or CGL Tier 1 Exam 2020 was held from 13-08-2021 to 24-08-2021 in the Computer Based Mode for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and all other posts. The commission has already released the result on 26 November 2021.

The commission has uploaded the SSC CGL 2020 Marks along with Final Answer Key today.i.e. December 3, 2021 on ssc.nic.in. The candidates are advised to download the PDF and save it for future reference. The candidates can download SSC CGL 2020 Marks along with Final Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

The facility of downloading the final answer key and question papers along with marks would be available from December 3, 2021 to December 24, 2021 on the official website of SSC.

The commission has scheduled the exams for SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 exams for January 28, 29 and February 6, respectively. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course of the time. It is expected that the commission will upload the admit cards in the second week of January. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answer Key 2020’ flashing on the homepage. A window will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code and click on the submit button. Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

