SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: Marks & Answer Key to release today on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the final answer key and marks of candidates of the Combined Graduate Level or CGL Tier 1 Exam 2020. The commission had released the result on 26 November 2021.

As per the notice, the commission will release SSC CGL 2020 Marks and Final Answer Key today –3 December 2021 on ssc.nic.in. The facility of downloading the final answer key and question papers along with marks would be available from 3 December 2021 to 24 December 2021, on the website. To download, candidates would have to log in using their registration number and registered password on the login window.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answers Key 2020’ flashing on the homepage. A window will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks & Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

Those who have qualified in CGL Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 exams are tentatively scheduled for January 28, 29, and February 6, respectively. The SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will be uploaded on the regional websites within 3 to 7 days prior to the conduct of the examination.

A total of 1,30,776 candidates have qualified for the various posts. Out of these, 5429 have qualified in List 1, 1121 in List 2, and 114135 in list 3 as per result. Those who have yet not checked their cut off marks and list of selected candidates in tier 1 can check results in the provided hyperlink. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for answer keys and marks.

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020