SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023: Check Application Status at SSC ER

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023:Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application link for the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam on the SSC ER website i.e. sscer.org. SSC CGL Tier 2 will be held from 02 to 07 March 2023. The commission is conducting the exam for a total of 3,86,652 candidates. These candidates can check SSC CGL 2 Application Status 2023. Those whose application is accepted will able to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card from the regional websites of the commission.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023

The admit cards will be uploaded on the regional websites of SSC including SSC CR, SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSC SR, SSC NER, SSC NWR, and SSC MPR. SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link will be provided in the table below:

SSC Region SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status Link SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC Western Region SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC Southern Region SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC North Region SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC NER CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023 SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2023

Candidates should carry their identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month and Year) as printed on the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card. If the photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of his/her Date of Birth.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Application Status 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC. Check the SSC Eastern Region website - sscer.org

Step 2: Click on 'Know Your Status of COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER - II), 2022'

Step 3: Provide your details such as Roll No. / Registration ID OR Candidate's Name and Date of Birth

Step 4: Check your application details

