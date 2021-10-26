SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 OUT for CR, NR, WR, MPR, SR, NER, NWR: Download Links Here

SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019 for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies. The candidates who qualified for the skill test can download their call letters through the official website of SSC.
The board has decided to conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019 on 3 November 2021. The admit cards for Central Region has been uploaded on the official regional website of SSC. The candidates can download their call letter by using their credentials on the login page. The candidates can not download multiple admit card. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit cards, SSC may block you from downloading admit cards, further.
How to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021?
- Visit the official regional website of SSC.
- Click on the link that reads ‘download call letters for combined higher secondary level 2019 skill test to be held on 3 November’.
- It will redirect you to the new page.
- Enter your registration number, roll number, name, date of birth and other details on the login page.
- Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Central Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Northern Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Western Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Southern Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for North Eastern Region
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for North Western Region
Instructions:
- The candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.
- If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth.
- In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.