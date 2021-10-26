SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 OUT for CR, NR, WR, MPR, SR, NER, NWR: Download Links Here

SSC CHSL 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official regional websites of SSC. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019 for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies. The candidates who qualified for the skill test can download their call letters through the official website of SSC.

The board has decided to conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019 on 3 November 2021. The admit cards for Central Region has been uploaded on the official regional website of SSC. The candidates can download their call letter by using their credentials on the login page. The candidates can not download multiple admit card. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit cards, SSC may block you from downloading admit cards, further.

How to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official regional website of SSC. Click on the link that reads ‘download call letters for combined higher secondary level 2019 skill test to be held on 3 November’. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, roll number, name, date of birth and other details on the login page. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Central Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Northern Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Western Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for Southern Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for North Eastern Region

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for North Western Region

