SSC CHSL 2020-21: Tentative Vacancy Details Released for Combined Higher Secondary Posts @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Vacancies Details: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancies details for the SSC CHSL 2020-21 on its official website. Commission has released the total vacancies details for the posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) and others in various departments for the SSC CHSL 2020-21.

All such candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment can check the latest updates regarding the vacancies details available on its official webstie-ssc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), it will recruit total 4726 different posts in various departments this year.

Out of total 4726 posts, 1538 posts is vacant for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). Total 3181 posts are available for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) whereas for DEO, 07 posts are vacant.

These posts are vacant in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices. Candidates applied for SSC CHSL 2020-21 can check the details notice regarding vacancy details on the official website of SSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for SSC CHSL 2020-21: Vacancies Details for Combined Higher Secondary Posts





