SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Registration for LDC/DEO/SA/PA: 12th Pass can apply till 10 Jan 2020|Offline Fee Payment Date Extended

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam application process has been commenced from 3rd Dec 2019 and will last till 10th Jan 2020. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - I Exam will be conducted from 16th March 2020 till 27th March 2020. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd Dec 2019 to 10th Jan 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020

How to Apply?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to Official website of SSC



The application process will start once the notification for the exam is released. The application can be done through online mode only. To apply for this exam, you need to just follow the instructions given below:

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in

You need to select the option “Apply” on the top of the homepage.

In the page that appears, select the option “CHSL”.

Step-2: Login as New User

Candidates need to register as new user and start filling the application online. The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. You must go through the instructions carefully before initiating the application process.

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-3: Fill in the Basic Details

Fill in the following details:

Give your preference for Examination Centers . You may choose examination Centers within the same Region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference.

Select the medium of Typing Test .

Click ‘Yes’ if you have passed 12th Standard in Science Stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent or else ‘No’.

If you are serving in Armed Forces or are an ex-serviceman, fill up the required information. Wards of servicemen/ ex-servicemen are not treated as ex-servicemen.

Provide information on whether you are suffering from Cerebral Palsy or not.

Indicate if you have physical limitation to write and Scribe is required on your behalf. Please go through para 8 of the Notice of Examination for more information. If you are eligible for availing the facility of scribe as per Para-8 of the Notice of examination, provide information about the requirement of scribe.

If you are seeking age relaxation , select an appropriate age-relaxation category.

Indicate your highest educational qualification .

Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-4: Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature



Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected.

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Applications with blurred signature will be rejected.

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and „Submit‟ the Application.

Step-5: Application Fee

The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General Rs. 100 Female, SC, ST, PH, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 12th January 2020 (24:00). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 16th January 2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 14th January 2020 (24:00).

Step-6: Final Submission of Application

Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in future.