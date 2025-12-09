CG Police Result 2025
Focus
SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED: Explore Previous Year Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 9, 2025, 13:38 IST

SSC CPO Exam Analysis, including section-wise difficulty level and good attempts for FY 2024 cycle have been provided here. The commission has banned conducting SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025. Hence, here we have mentioned section-wise difficulty level and safe score based on previous year trends to help you set a safe target score accordingly.

SSC CPO Exam Analysis

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the SSC CPO 2025 exam today, December 9. The Paper 1 will continue till December 12 to recruit eligible candidates for 5308 Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Those who are yet to appear for the exam in the upcoming shifts or days must check the SSC CPO exam analysis to outperform in the exam. Reviewing the SSC CPO exam analysis will give you insight into the exam's difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut off to refine the preparation strategy.

The commission has imposed a complete ban on analysing, discussing or sharing questions on social media until the exam gets over. Therefore, we will not publish the SSC CPO exam analysis for the current recruitment cycle. However, we have mentioned the previous year analysis to give you a basic idea of the difficulty level, good attempts and safe target score they should aim for to qualify the exam.

SSC-analysis-notice-1762930252219

SSC CPO Difficulty Level

SSC CPO is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to recruit candidates for the position of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). For FY 2024, the difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. You can check the previous year SSC CPO Difficulty Level for all sections in the table below.

Subject

Difficulty Level

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

English Comprehension

Easy

Overall

Easy to Moderate

Why is SSC CPO exam analysis 2025 not being conducted?

SSC has imposed ban for all platforms and individuals from sharing live exam analysis or disclosing any exam-related details from the current recruitment cycle.

SSC CPO Good Attempts

As per SSC CPO exam analysis 2024, the overall good attempts were between 127 and 147. Candidates found Reasoning section easiest, followed by English and General Awareness.

Subject

Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

35 to 40

General Knowledge & General Awareness

32 to 37

Quantitative Aptitude

25 to 30

English Comprehension

35 to 40

Overall

127 to 147

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams.
... Read More

