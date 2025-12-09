SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED: Explore Previous Year Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the SSC CPO 2025 exam today, December 9. The Paper 1 will continue till December 12 to recruit eligible candidates for 5308 Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Those who are yet to appear for the exam in the upcoming shifts or days must check the SSC CPO exam analysis to outperform in the exam. Reviewing the SSC CPO exam analysis will give you insight into the exam's difficulty level, number of good attempts, and expected cut off to refine the preparation strategy.
SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2025
The commission has imposed a complete ban on analysing, discussing or sharing questions on social media until the exam gets over. Therefore, we will not publish the SSC CPO exam analysis for the current recruitment cycle. However, we have mentioned the previous year analysis to give you a basic idea of the difficulty level, good attempts and safe target score they should aim for to qualify the exam.
Also, check:
SSC CPO Difficulty Level
SSC CPO is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to recruit candidates for the position of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). For FY 2024, the difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. You can check the previous year SSC CPO Difficulty Level for all sections in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
Easy
|
Overall
|
Easy to Moderate
Why is SSC CPO exam analysis 2025 not being conducted?
SSC has imposed ban for all platforms and individuals from sharing live exam analysis or disclosing any exam-related details from the current recruitment cycle.
SSC CPO Good Attempts
As per SSC CPO exam analysis 2024, the overall good attempts were between 127 and 147. Candidates found Reasoning section easiest, followed by English and General Awareness.
|
Subject
|
Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
35 to 40
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
32 to 37
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25 to 30
|
English Comprehension
|
35 to 40
|
Overall
|
127 to 147
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation