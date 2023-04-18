SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download SI Call Letter Here

SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 has been released at SSC KKR and SSC WR websites. Candidates can check SSC Paper 2 Call Letter Link for SSC WR and SSC KKR Here.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of the Paper 2 for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates who qualified in SSC CPO Paper 1 can download SSC SI Paper 2 Admit Card. The admit card is available on SSC WR and SSC KKR websites i.e. sscwr.net. SSC has also actovated the link for application status at SSC KKR website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

The commission is conducting the SSC CPO Paper 2 on 02 May 2023. The candidates can check the direct link to download SSC Admit Card for Paper 1 through the table provided below:

Region SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card Download Link SSC KKR CPO Paper 2 Application Status Download Here SSC WR CPO Paper 2 Admit Card Download Here

SSC SI Admit Card for all other regions shall also be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for the latest updates regarding the admit card link.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Overview 2023

Exam Authority Name Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 Number of Vacancies 4300 Type Admit Card Date of Exam 02 May 2023 Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

How to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 ?

The steps to download SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 are also provided in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC Region For example i.e. sscwr.net

Step 2: Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES EXAMINATION, 2022 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 02/05/2023’

Step 3: Go to admit card link

Step 4: Provide your ‘Roll No/Registered ID No’ and Date of Birth. If you don’t know your roll number the you can enter your name, father’s name, and date of birth

Step 5: Download SSC CPO Admit Card