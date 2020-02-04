SSC CPO Paper II Cut Off 2018-20 Declared @ssc.nic.in, Check Cut Off for Medical Examination

SSC CPO Paper II Cut Off 2018-20: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Cut-off Marks for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) round for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police in CISF Examination2018 can check the details of the cut off marks at the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-ssc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the SSC, the result of PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on 09.09.2019, wherein 4418 male and 332 female candidates (i.e. total 4750 candidates) were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-II.

Notification further states that the candidates who were declared qualified under various lists in Paper-I of the examination, have now been considered for selection in Paper II under those respective lists only.

Not Commission has released the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I +Paper-II), category-wise details of 317 (List-I) female candidates and 3467 (List-II –3063, List III – 369 and List IV - 35) male candidates qualified for appearing in Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Process to Check the SSC CPO Paper II Cut Off 2018-20

Visit the official website- www. ssc.nic.in

Click on the link-new gif Image Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018-Declaration of Result of Paper-II to call candidates for Medical Examination given section on the Home Page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Cut Off marks.

Save the copy of the PDF file for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.