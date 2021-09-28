SSC CPO SI Result 2021 Declared @ssc.nic.in, 5572 Qualified in PET/PST, Check List of Candidates for Paper 2 Here

SSC CPO SI Result 2021 has been declared for PET PST at ssc.nic.in. Check SSC CPO SI PET PST Result Download Link, Paper 2 Exam Date and other details here.

SSC CPO SI Result 2021 PET PST: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released PET/PST results for sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF 2020. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO SI PET PST can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the result, a total of 28277 candidates appeared in the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) out of which, 17063 candidates were absent and 11164 candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 5572 candidates have qualified for paper 2. The result of SSC CPO SI Result 2021 PET PST is available on the official website of SSC.

The candidates who have qualified in the SSC CPO SI PET PST 2021 can appear for paper 2 which is scheduled to be held on 8 November 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of the Admission Certificate thereof.

How and Where to Download SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2021?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Then, Click on the notification that reads ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II’. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2021 and Save it for future reference.

Direct Download SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2021 Notice

Direct Link to Download Roll Number Wise SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2021

Official Website

The candidates can directly download Roll Number Wise SSC CPO SI PET PST Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

