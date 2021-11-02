SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 New Date Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Revised Schedule Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 New Date has been announced by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Check New Date and other details here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 New Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the rescheduling of the date of declaration of result of constable (Executive) - Male & Female in Delhi Police Exam 2020. The candidates who are waiting for SSC GD Result can check the detailed information of the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to release the result of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 on 15 December 2021 instead of 31 October 2021 due to unavoidable reasons. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020?

Visit the official site of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020’flasshing on the home page. Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth and click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 and Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This drive is being done to recruit 5846 vacancies in different departments. The commission had earlier declared the result of CBT on 15 March wherein a total of 67,740 candidates were provisionally selected for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test. Out of which, 41,196 vacancies were declared qualified in the male category, 23,076 candidates in the female category, 1767 were in male ex-servicemen, ex-servicemen (commando)- 1,701. The application process for the same was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.