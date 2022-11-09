SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 Released: Download PDF Here

SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer keys for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. All those people who appeared on 27 and 28 October 2022 can download Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 on ssc.nic.in. SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below.

SSC is also inviting objections against the tentative Answer Keys, if any, which may be submitted online from 09 November 2022 to 12 November 2022 upto 05:00 PM. The candidate is required to pay Rs. 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Click on the PDF ‘ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022’

Download SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key PDF

Scroll the PDF and click on the answer key link given at the bottom of the PDF

This link will redirect to your login page where you are required to enter your roll number and date of birth

Download DP HC Answer Key

