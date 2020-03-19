SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam Postponed due to COVID-19, Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam. All additional candidates who were going to appear for SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam are hereby informed that the exam has been postponed by the commission due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19.

SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam was scheduled to be held from 24 March to 30 April 2020. The exam has been postponed considering the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic.

The online exam for SSC GD Constable 2020 was conducted from 11 February to 11 March 2019 in online mode across India. The result for the same was announced on 20 June 2019. A total of 30, 41,284 candidates had registered for SSC GD Constable 2020 Exam out of 52, 20,335.

SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam

The candidates will be recruited for the post of Constable in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

