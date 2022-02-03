SSC GD Constable Final Result 2020: Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in for withheld cases, Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has today released an important notice regarding the withheld cases of the final result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020.

According to the notice, the commission is receiving a number of representations, RTI Applications, and Grievances on CPGRAMs from the candidates whose results have been kept withheld in the final result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 declared on 15 February 2021. Candidates are being informed that cases are being scrutinized and the candidates would be informed about their status in due course.

The commission had released the final result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 on 15 December 2021. In which, it was clearly stated that results of 625 candidates have been withheld due to suspected use of unfair means and these cases will be further scrutinized by the Commission. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for SSC GD Constable Final Result 2020 are advised to keep calm and check on the official website for more details.

Download SSC GD Constable Final Result 2020 Important Notice

The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Computer Based Examination on 15 March 2021 wherein 67740 candidates were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification. PE&MT and Document Verification were conducted by Delhi Police. In the final result, a total of 5690 candidates had been selected for appointment to the post of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020.

All those whose results are awaiting are advised to keep checking on the SSC website for the latest updates.

For More latest government Jobs:

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 75 Vacancies

top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: 1.5 Lakh Vacancies in Indian Navy, Army, UPSC, Defence & Others, 10th/12th can apply