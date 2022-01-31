SSC GD Constable Result 2022 to be out soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Latest Updates Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2022 will be releasing soon on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam will be soon able to download their result through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check all details here.

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release SSC GD Constable Result 2022 on its website soon. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021-22 Exam will be able to download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, SSC GD Constable Result 2022 was to be declared on 30 December 2022 which got delayed. It is now expected to be released soon on the official website. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released by the end of January. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The commission had earlier already uploaded the answer keys on its website.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15 at various exam centers for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifle. Candidates will be able to download SSC GD Constable Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Result 2022?