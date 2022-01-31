SSC GD Constable Result 2022 to be out soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Latest Updates Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release SSC GD Constable Result 2022 on its website soon. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021-22 Exam will be able to download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.
Earlier, SSC GD Constable Result 2022 was to be declared on 30 December 2022 which got delayed. It is now expected to be released soon on the official website. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released by the end of January. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The commission had earlier already uploaded the answer keys on its website.
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15 at various exam centers for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifle. Candidates will be able to download SSC GD Constable Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download SSC GD Constable Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.
- Click on 'SSC GD Constable Result 2022' flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- Enter your credentials and click on the login button.
- SSC GD Constable Result 2022 will be displayed.
- Download SSC GD Constable Result 2022 and save it for future reference.
SSC Regions/States
|SSC GD Constable Result 2022 Link
|
Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Eastern Region (ER)/
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
Southern Region (SR)/
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
|
Western Region (WR)/
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra