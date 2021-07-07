SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2020 out @ssc.nic.in, Check Junior Engineer Answer Key 2021 Download Direct Link Here

SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally uploaded the final answer key of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2020 Paper 1 now can download the respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The facility of downloading SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2021 will be available from 7 July to 6 August 2021 till 4 PM. Candidates can directly access the download link by clicking on the provided link. Candidates are required to take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below.

How and Where to Download SSC Junior Engineer Final Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Click on the link given in the PDF. It will take you to a login page. Enter your Roll Number, Password and click on submit button. Then, SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 will be displayed. Download SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020

The staff selection commission has already declared the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 paper 1 on 30 June 2021. All those who have successfully qualified in paper 1 are eligible to appear in paper 2. The schedule of SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 will be released soon on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for the latest updates.