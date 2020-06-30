SSC JHT 2020 Registration Begins @ssc.nic.in: Check Junior Hindi Translator 283 Vacancies in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC will conduct online exam for recruitment of Group-B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.). The Age Limit for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment is 18 to 30 years as on 1st January 2021. The Job Profile of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. Junior Hindi Translator Job can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

Below are the important dates for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date 29th June 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Opening & Closing Date 29th June 2020 to 25th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date of online fee payment 27th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st July 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 31st January 2021

SSC JHT 2020: 283 Vacancies in Various Ministries & Government Departments

The details of total 283 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator are as under:

SSC JHT Posts Tentative SSC JHT 2020 Vacancies Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator 275 Senior Hindi Translator 8 Total 283

Before applying to the various positions offered by SSC for the JHT Posts, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.

SSC JHT 2020: Pay Scale of Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator

The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Eligible candidates can fill the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Application Form at ssc.nic.in. Application Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Disability (PwD) No Fees

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the examination only. Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them.

So, SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment can be a good opportunity for those who have good command over both Hindi and English Languages. Candidates are advised to start their preparation for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 exam and build a strategy after thoroughly going through the latest pattern and syllabus of the exam.