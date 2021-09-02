SSC JHT DV Admit Card 2021 Released for SR and NER, Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link & Updates Here

SSC JHT DV Admit Card 2021 has been released for Southern Region and North Eastern Region, Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link & Updates Here

SSC JHT DV Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards for Document Verification in respect of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020. All qualified candidates can download SSC JHT DV 2021 Call Letters through the official regional website of SSC.

As per schedule, the document verification is to be held from 16 to 23 September 2021 across the country. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the document verification round can check their Admit Card at the below link given in the table.

Instructions to Follow:

⦁ Candidates are required to carry Hand Sanitizers with them and sanitize their hands frequently during the entire DV Process.

⦁ Basic screening of temperature will be carried out for all candidates at the entry point.

⦁ Only asymptomatic candidates will be allowed entry.

⦁ Candidates would be allowed entry only if they are using face cover/masks. The face covers/masks have to be worn throughout the DV Process except while taking photographs at Attendance Desk.

⦁ Entry of persons accompanying the candidates will be restricted in the premises.

⦁ Candidates are advised to avoid using lifts.

⦁ With a view to ensure safety, it is mandatory for all the candidates to download & install the ‘AarogyaSetu App’ on their mobile phones to be shown at the entrance.

⦁ Candidates who got affected by COVID-19 before the date of Document Verification should proactively disclose the details and also bring a proper medical certificate of fitness.

⦁ Candidates who have underlying conditions (pregnant women, co-morbid conditions, chronic ailments, etc.) are advised to take extra precautions while attending Document Verification.

⦁ Maintaining a minimum distance of 2 mts between candidates will be mandatory. All candidates should follow Social distancing norms entire Document Verification process.

⦁ Besides, any other instructions/guidelines issued by Central/State Govt. Authorities as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic may also be strictly followed.

Download Zone Wise SSC JHT DV Admit Card 2021