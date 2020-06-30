SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Junior Hindi Translator 283 Vacancies

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2020: As per the latest notification, SSC will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Below are the important dates for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date 29th June 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Opening & Closing Date 29th June 2020 to 25th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date of online fee payment 27th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st July 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 31st January 2021

Before applying for the different SSC JHT Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC JHT 2020Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The Age Limit for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 30 years as on January 01, 2021.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted.

Ex-Servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Governmentin Group ‘C & D’ posts on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to Ex-Servicemen for their re-employment are not eligible for reservation in ESM category and fee concession.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC JHT 2020 Exam:

Code Name Name of Posts Educational Qualification A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi Medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Note:

Candidates who have not acquired/ will not acquire the essential qualification (including experience) as on 1 st January 2021 will not be eligible and need not apply.

January 2021 will not be eligible and need not apply. All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission in Computer Base Examination will be required to produce all relevant Certificates in original such as Mark sheets/ Provisional Degree/ Diploma Certificate as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1st January 2021 failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission. The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to have the required Educational Qualification.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Posts of Junior Translator in BRO has stringent requirement of physical and medical standards including Physical Efficiency Test . Examination of such physical and medical standards will be conducted after the final selection of candidates by BRO. If a candidate fails in such tests, his candidature will

not be subsequently considered for any other post/ department. Candidates are therefore advised to thoroughly go through these requirements and give their considered preference of posts.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC JHT 2020 Posts.