SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2019-20 to Release Soon, SSC JHT Paper 2 Exam on 16 Feb

SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Paper 2 (Descriptive Type) for the post of Junior Hindi Translators Examination, Junior Translators, Senior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. All candidates who are qualified in SSC JHT 2019 Exam will be able to download SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 from regional websites of SSC.

Yesterday, SSC has announced the result of JHT 2019 Exam in which 1977 candidates have qualified for appearing in SSC JHT Paper 2. SSC JHT Descriptive Paper is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020. As per the SSC JHT Result Notice “The status of city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the Paper-II Examination. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility for timely download of the Admission Certificates lies solely with the candidates”. Candidates can download SSC JHT Paper 1 Result through the link below.

SSC JHT Result Download PDF 2019-20

SSC JHT Paper 2 is a Descriptive Type Paper. The candidates will be asked to write essay and translation based questions in 2 hours. The paper will contain two passages for translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English. The test will be of 200 Marks.

How to Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2019-20

SSC Regions SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card - to release soon

SSC North Region Download SSC SSC JHT Paper 2 North Region Admit Card SSC Central Region Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Central Region Admit Card SSC Madhya Pradesh Region Admit Card Download SSC JHT Paper 2 MP Region Admit Card SSC Southern Region Admit Card Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Southern Region Admit Card SSC Eastern Region Admit Card Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Eastern Region Admit Card SSC North Western Region Admit Card Download SSC JHT Paper 2 North Western Region Admit Card SSC Western Region Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Western Region Admit Card SSC North Eastern Region Download SSC JHT Paper 2 North Eastern Region Admit Card SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Download SSC JHT Paper 2 Kerala Karnataka Region Admit Card

Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for SS JHT Document Verification.

SSC JHT Exam 2019 was held on 26 November at various centres across the country. A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination.