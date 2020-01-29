SSC JHT Result 2019 Out @ssc.nic.in for Paper 1 Exam, 1977 Declared Qualified, Check Selected Candidates List Here

SSC JHT Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared SSC JHT Result 2019 @ssc.nic.in for Paper I Today, January 29, 2020. Candidates who appeared in the Paper I Exam can check results on the official site of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. For the sake of the Candidates, we have given below direct link to access the SSC JHT Paper I Exam Result which was conducted on November 26, 2019, at various centers across the country.

As per the Result Official Notice, A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination and 1977 candidates have been declared qualified in the Exam. Those candidates who qualified the SSC JHT Paper I Exam will be called to appear for Paper-II Exam as well. As per the Result Write-up, the cut off marks for unreserved is 128.75 and for SC is 105.25 and ST is 94.

SSC JHT Paper 1 Result Write-up

SSC JHT Paper 1 Result PDF

SC ST OBC EWS UR OH HH VH Others Pwd Total Cut-Off Marks 105.25 94.00 114.00 104.75 128.75 110.25 53.25 102.50 40.75 Candidate Available 389 179 738 283 302 25 30 15 1977

The Paper-II will be Descriptive type which will be conducted on February 16, 2020. The admit card for the SSC JHT Paper II Exam will soon be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the Paper-II Examination.

Candidates who will be declared qualified in both the Paper I and Paper II will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). After DV, the final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made based on the performance of candidates in Paper-I+ Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments.

The marks of appeared candidates with the final answer key and question paper will be soon available on the website of the SSC.