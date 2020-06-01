SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam on 6th October: Check Admit Card Link, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Other Notifications

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam on 6th October: SSC will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2020 Examination on 6th October 2020. The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions. Stage 2 will be a Descriptive Test and the Dates will be intimated in due course by SSC.

In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, Previous Year Cut-Offs, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam Notification

As per the latest official notification released by SSC, the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Recruitment notification has been released on 27th August 2019. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2019 Examination on 26th November 2019. A candidate who wants to apply for SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 can start applying from 27th August 2019 till 26th September 2019.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Exam Dates

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date Yet to be released SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Starting Date Yet to be released Last date of online fee payment Yet to be released Last date for generation of offline Challan Yet to be released Last date for payment through Challan Yet to be released SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Result Date To be notified later SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date To be notified later SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Final Result Date To be notified later

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Tentative vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018





So, let us now look at the vacancies released by SSC in 2019 for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) posts:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400) F Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) Level-8 (Rs.47600- 151100)

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the various eligibility criteria for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Posts:

Age Limit

Not exceeding 30 years

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

Relaxation in age will be offered as per government rules and regulation:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PH 10 years PH (OBC) 13 years PH (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January, 1980 to 31st December, 1989 5 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

Educational Qualification

Code Name Name of Posts Educational Qualification A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi Medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. F Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) (i) Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subject at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognized University or Institute plus Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognized University/Institute. OR (ii) Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute plus Master’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognized University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognized University/Institute. Desirable: Two years experience of teaching Hindi at Senior Secondary level under Central or State Governments or recognized educational Institution.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

a) A citizen of India, or

b) A subject of Nepal, or

c) A subject of Bhutan, or

d) A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Application Process

Aspirants can fill the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Application Form at ssc.nic.in. For your ease we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply : Applications must be submitted only in online mode at http://ssconline.nic.in only.

: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at http://ssconline.nic.in only. Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Disability (PwD) No Fees

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro,

RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

: Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Address for communication: Write your complete communication address including your Name in English in capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN code.

Write your complete communication address including your Name in English in capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN code. Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected.

Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected. Signature of the candidate: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred signature will be rejected.

Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred signature will be rejected. Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number or Other ID Proof: If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage): i. Voter ID Card ii. PAN iii. Passport iv. Driving License v. School/ College ID vi. Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Note: If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not provided, scanned Left hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in JPEG format (10KB to 30 KB). Image dimension of the required impression should be about 3.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred impression will be rejected.

Matriculation Details: Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination. Disability Certificate: If you are suffering from any specific disability (40% or more) identified suitable for government jobs, then scanned Disability Certificate in JPEG/ PDF format (20KB to 50KB).

If you are suffering from any specific disability (40% or more) identified suitable for government jobs, then scanned Disability Certificate in JPEG/ PDF format (20KB to 50KB). Mode of Communication:

1. Mobile Number: This must be a working mobile number as it will be verified through ‘One Time Password’ (OTP). It may be noted that any information which the Commission may like to communicate with you, will be sent on this mobile number only. Your mobile number will also be used for retrieval of password, if required.

2. Email ID: This must be a working Email ID as it will be verified through OTP. Your Email ID will be your Username for login to the SSC online system. It may also be noted that any information which the Commission may like to communicate with you, will be sent on this Email ID only. Your Email ID will also be used for retrieval of password, if required.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Admit Card

All the registered candidates will be assigned Roll numbers which will be placed on the website of the concerned Regional Office about two weeks before the date of the examination.

Note:

Admission certificates (ACs) for the examination indicating the time table and also venues of examination for each candidate will be placed on the website of the concerned Regional Office about two weeks before the date of examination .

. It will not be sent by post .

. It is compulsory to carry at least one original Photo ID such as Voter’s ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, ID Cards issued by Government or other Offices where the candidates may be working. Candidates without such ID cards will not be allowed entry into the Examination Halls/ Skill Test venues.

such as Voter’s ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, ID Cards issued by Government or other Offices where the candidates may be working. Candidates without such ID cards will not be allowed entry into the Examination Halls/ Skill Test venues. Candidates must bring 3 passport size photographs for affixing it in the Commission’s copy of Admission Certificate in the presence of Invigilator, if required. Candidates not carrying photographs will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

it in the Commission’s copy of Admission Certificate in the presence of Invigilator, if required. Candidates not carrying photographs will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidate are advised to keep 10 copies of the same photograph, which was uploaded/affixed in the application form, with them till the completion of entire examination process.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam Centres

Correspondence relating to non-receipt of Admission Certificate etc and other grievances should be sent to concerned Regional/Sub Regional Offices, details of which are as under:

Lucknow (3010) Allahabad (3003) Bhubaneshwar (4604) Raipur (6204) Gangtok (4001) Patna (3206) Mumbai(7204) Kolkata (4410) Bengaluru (9001) Ranchi (4205) Kochi (9204) Chandigarh (1601) Delhi (2201) Port Blair (4802) Vijayawada (8008) Dehradun (2002) Guwahati (Dispur) (5105) Thiruvananthapuram (9211) Ahmedabad (7001) Jammu (1004) Hyderabad (8002) Jaipur (2405) Panaji (7801) Bhopal (6001) Chennai (8201) Srinagar J&K (1007)

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Reservation

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PH, i.e., (Persons with disability) categories is available as per extant Government orders:

Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, wherever applicable and admissible, would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres, as per extant Government Orders.

The post of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators and Senior Hindi Translators have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), One Arm & Leg (OAL), Both Legs (BL), Both Legs & One Arm (BLOA), Blind (B), LV (Low vision) & HH (Hearing handicapped) as per guidelines of M/o Social Justice and Empowerment.

The post of Hindi Pradhyapak has been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), One Arm & Leg (OAL), Both Legs (BL), Blind (B), Low Vision (LV) as per guidelines of M/o Social Justice and Empowerment.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam is conducted in both Hindi & English since checking the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. The examination will consist of two papers, Paper-I will be held on 6th October 2020 and Paper-II will be notified later on. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern of the Paper-I and Paper-II Exam:

Parts of Paper Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) Computer Based Mode (i) General Hindi (ii) General English (i) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks (ii) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper- II (Conventional Type) Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type- Multiple choice questions only.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper-II shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates, who attain the minimum qualifying standard in Paper-I or part thereof as may be fixed at the discretion of the Commission.

The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in two stages, i.e., after the completion of the each exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Cut-Off

The Cut-Off marks for SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper-I exam gets released at the time of result declaration. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam. The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks for SSC JHT 2018-19 Paper-I Online Exam are as under:

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-I 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200) Candidate Available UR 117.75 704 OBC 113.75 660 SC 100.50 381 ST 86.50 197 OH 89.00 54 HH 66.00 15 VH 93.25 21 Others 40.00 9 Total 2041

Let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC JHT Paper-1 & 2 2018-19 Exam:

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-1 & 2 2018-19 Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 400) Candidate Available UR 273.75 227* OBC 251.75 332 SC 257.00 88 ST 238.75 40 OH 237.00 15 VH 187.25 13 Total 715

*In addition to number of UR candidates shown above, 21-SC, 4-ST and 131-OBC, 2-OH and 1-VH candidates are also meeting the cut-off fixed for UR category.

Let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC JHT Paper-1 2017 Exam:

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2017 Cut-Off Category Cut-off Marks SC 128.75 ST 114.75 OBC 132.00 OH 99.25 HH 72.00 VH 113.00 UR 140.00

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper - I exam on their website after few months of the successful completion of the exam. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.