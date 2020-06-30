SSC JHT 2020 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Check how to Apply online for 283 Hindi Translator Posts from 29th June to 25th July 2020

SSC JHT 2020 Registration @ssc.nic.in-Check how to Apply online for 283 Hindi Translator Posts: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the online application process for SSC JHT application process for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator posts under various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Govt. of India has been commenced from 29th June to 25th July 2020 (5:00 PM). SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Junior Hindi Translator posts under on 6th October 2020.

Below are the important dates for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date 29th June 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Opening & Closing Date 29th June 2020 to 25th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date of online fee payment 27th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st July 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 31st January 2021

How to Apply?

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. The application can be filled through online mode only. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘JHT’

A new page will open and here candidates need to click on the link ‘JHT’ which will take you to the Application Page of SSC JHT:

Step-3: Click on the link ‘Apply’

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed alongwith the Exam name ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator 2020’.

Step-4: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC JHT:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-5: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN

iii. Passport

Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-6: Fill in the Additional Details

Give your preference for Examination Centers. A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

If you are seeking age relaxation, select appropriate age- relaxation category.

Indicate your highest educational qualification.

Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-7: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Step-8: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 27th July 2020(5:00 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 31st July 2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 29th July 2020 (5:00 PM).

Step-9: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination