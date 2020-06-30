SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Paper-1 & Paper-2 Detailed Syllabus

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Every year Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. The online submission of Application Form for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) has been started and will be conducted from 29th June to 25th July 2020. The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions and will be held on 6th October 2020. Stage 2 will be a Descriptive Test.

Below are the important dates for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment: Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date 29th June 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Opening & Closing Date 29th June 2020 to 25th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date of online fee payment 27th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st July 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 31st January 2021 Check SSC JHT 2020 Translator 283 Vacancies Details

The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Let’s look in detail the Exam Pattern of Paper-I and Paper-II Exam:

Exam Pattern of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam is conducted in both Hindi & English since checking the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. The exam pattern of Paper-I and Paper-II Exam is given below:

Parts of Paper Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) 6th October 2020 Computer Based Mode (i) General Hindi (ii) General English (i) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks (ii) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper- II (Conventional Type) 31st January 2021 Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type- Multiple choice questions only.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper-II shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates, who attain the minimum qualifying standard in Paper-I or part thereof as may be fixed at the discretion of the Commission.

The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

Paper-I Syllabus: Objective Multiple Choice Questions and Computer Based Mode Examination

The questions will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level.

Part-I General Hindi:

Parts of Paper-I Mode of Exam Type of Exam Number of Questions Total Marks Part-I General Hindi Computer Based Objective Multiple Choice 100 100

Topics covered in Hindi Language Preparation:

Grammatical Topics i.e. Samas, Sandhi, Kriya, Visheshan, etc

Hindi Synonyms

Hindi Paragraphs

Hindi Proverbs

Hindi Antonyms

Part-II General English:

This part of the Paper-I tests the Reading and Writing Skills of the candidate in English:

Parts of Paper-I Mode of Exam Type of Exam Number of Questions Total Marks Part-I General English Computer Based Objective Multiple Choice 100 100

Topics covered in English Language Preparation:

Fill in the Blanks

Error Recognition

Articles

Verbs

Preposition

Spelling Test

Vocabulary

Grammar

Synonyms

Sentence Structure

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Correct use of words

Phrases and Idioms

Paper-II Syllabus: Translation and Essay Descriptive Paper



This paper will test the candidates’ translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the Hindi and English languages correctly, precisely and effectively.

Paper-II Mode of Exam Type of Exam Total Marks Time Duration Translation and Essay Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Exam 200 2 Hours

The paper will consist of:

Two passages for translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi An Essay each in Hindi and English

Therefore, topics covered in Translation and Essay Exam will be:

Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English

Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi

Essay in English

Essay in Hindi

Note: The level of the paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed.

Final Selection

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the examination only. Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them.

So, SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment can be a good opportunity for those who have good command over both Hindi and English Languages. Candidates are advised to start their preparation for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 exam and build a strategy after thoroughly going through the latest pattern and syllabus of the exam.